WATCH: Tyson Fury releases trailer for Netflix reality show featuring family

Tyson Fury has revealed that the Fury family will be on the small screen later this year.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since a December knockout win over Derek Chisora. That was his first victory since announcing his retirement for the second time. That April, he announced that he would hang up the gloves after a win over Dillian Whyte.

Ultimately, the WBC Heavyweight Champion decided not to retire. He will now face Francis Ngannou in October in Saudi Arabia. It'll be the first time in combat sports history that the UFC's lineal heavyweight champion will face boxing's lineal heavyweight champion.

The fight was announced earlier this month. However, it seems that this summer will be a massive one for Tyson Fury. On Twitter, the heavyweight champion announced that he, alongside his family, will star in an upcoming Netflix television show.

The show dubbed At Home With The Furys will star the heavyweight, obviously. However, it'll also star his brother, cruiserweight contender, Tommy Fury, as well as his colorful and eccentric father, John Fury.

The show is slated for release on August 16, with the trailer already being released. Based on the trailer, the first season will cover Fury's brief retirement from the sport last year.

Francis Ngannou reveals rematch clause with Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou has revealed a massive clause for his fight with Tyson Fury.

The fight itself has generated a lot of excitement. However, the boxing match was announced with only a few details at the time. This quickly led to speculation that the fight could be an exhibition and more.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, 'The Predator' discussed a lot of the rumors surrounding the fight. There, Ngannou confirmed that the boxing match is a professional one, and the bout will count on their records.

While Tyson Fury's WBC title isn't on the line, the two will fight for ten rounds in October. However, in the interview, Ngannou revealed that there is a rematch clause in the champion's contract. If Fury loses, fans will likely see the fight a second time.

In the interview, the PFL heavyweight stated that the rematch clause is also one-sided. Ngannou stated:

“Yeah. There is a potential rematch clause. I don’t know exactly how to explain that language, but yes, there is a rematch inside it. Oh, for [if Fury loses to me], definitely.”