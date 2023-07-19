Tommy Fury receives deadly threat from Conor McGregor's teammate 

Tommy Fury has received a deadly warning from a teammate of Conor McGregor.

'TNT' has been out of the ring since a February clash with Jake Paul. Heading into the contest, Fury was a sizeable underdog but instead upset the YouTuber by split-decision. Following the defeat, 'The Problem Child' announced plans for an instant rematch.

Instead, he went in a different direction, booking an August fight with Nate Diaz. As of now, Tommy Fury is still searching for his next opponent. In May, he had a face-off with KSI after the latter's fight with Joe Fournier, signaling that it was the next bout.

Instead, 'The Nightmare' and Fury have stated that the fight might not happen. With the bout hanging in the balance, Conor McGregor's teammate, Kiefer Crosbie, has decided to call out the British star. 'Big Daddy' is currently a member of the Bellator MMA roster, holding a 10-3 record.

The Irishman made the callout after defeating Aaron Chalmers in a boxing match at KingPyn on Saturday. There, Crosbie slammed:

"In a boxing match I'm sure they'll do better but in a real fight I'd kill them all. I'm a real fighter, I do MMA, if any of these so-called boxers want to cross over to my sport, come my way baby. I wouldn't mind Tommy Fury. I heard he said MMA fighters can't box. Step in here with me you little b**** and I'll I slap the head off you!"

Mams Taylor reveals deadline for KSI vs. Tommy Fury

KSI's manager, Mams Taylor, has revealed that there's a deadline for his fight with Tommy Fury.

Over the last few months, the two stars have outright stated that the fight might not happen. Despite their May face-off and subsequent hopeful comments, the bout doesn't seem to be official anytime soon.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tommy Fury responds to KSI and Jake Paul as he tells KSI: “This fight’s at 185lbs, take it or leave it.”



[ @TommyTNTFury] Tommy Fury responds to KSI and Jake Paul as he tells KSI: “This fight’s at 185lbs, take it or leave it.”@TommyTNTFury] pic.twitter.com/mgkoNz3uaE

At first, it was weight issues, as 'TNT' stated that the fight had to take place at a catchweight. While 'The Nightmare' first rejected that idea, Kalle Sauerland later revealed that the issue had been straightened out.

However, it's been weeks since the update. In a recent interview with SunSport, KSI's manager revealed that the deadline for the fight to be signed is this week. There, Taylor said:

“Whether it’s on or off, we should know some time this week. I’m just going to let you know, this week is going to be an interesting week. There’s always a threat it's not a done deal until you have the signed contracts, there’s always a threat after you have the signed contracts."