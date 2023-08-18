How many kids does Tyson Fury have? A look into 'The Gypsy King's family 

Tyson Fury's kids are his pride and joy, based on the fact that he has a lot of them.

'The Gypsy King' is currently getting a close-up on Netflix thanks to his new show. Earlier this week, the boxer and his family had their show 'At Home With The Furys' released.

The reality show documented Fury, as well as his brother Tommy for their hectic preceding 12 months. It also shows plenty of their eccentric father and trainer, John. That being said, the rest of the family has seemed hilariously normal in comparison to the boxers on the program.

For that reason, fans have also taken a liking to the boxer's wife, Paris. The two married in 2008, having met as teenagers. While her mother wasn't sure about her daughter dating the boxer, it's safe to say things have worked out. Over two decades later, they have a massive family together.

However, on the show, fans have also noticed their children. As seen on the show, the two share six children. Furthermore, they reportedly have a seventh child already on the way, as they announced this spring.

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury and his wife have three boys, Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, and Prince Adonis. However, their firstborn was actually a daughter, Venezuela. Since then, they've added two other girls to the family, Valencia and Athena.

As of now, their seventh child hasn't been born but will break the tie between the boys and girls.

Tyson Fury explains why he gave Prince title to his sons

It's likely not easy being the son of Tyson Fury.

While 'The Gypsy King' clearly has a lot of love for his family, he is a high-strung individual. That was shown best in a 2020 documentary about his life, where he was asked about his sons.

Specifically, he was asked about why he gave his sons the title 'Prince'. While they all have standard names, all three brothers also have the unique title since birth. According to Tyson Fury, there's a good reason for that.

There, the heavyweight champion stated that he was a king, and his sons are princes. One day they'll likely earn his title, but they don't have it now. In the 2020 documentary 'Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King', the boxing champion stated:

"I'm a king and they're princes until they earn their rightful name."