Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Odds, Prediction, Records, & Betting Tips

Canelo Alvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Jamie Munguia. The pair will headline a stacked card on May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with the event also taking place on Cinco de Mayo, a Mexican holiday.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Odds

With the highly anticipated bout now just days away, fans interested in betting on the action can find the odds for the main event, but they are subject to change.

Per Vegas Insider, Canelo will step into the ring as the unsurprising betting favorite, as many expect him to once again retain his undisputed super middleweight status. The 33-year-old is a -600 favorite, compared to Munguia, who is looking to cause the upset, as the underdog at +400.

More detail betting lines are also available, such as method of victory, where Canelo is -138 to get the job done via decision or +200 to finish his opponent. For Munguia, the two biggest betting differentials on the night fall on him to either finish Canelo at +1000 or win the fight by decision at +800.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Prediction

While some fans may have thought Canelo Alvarez's decision loss to Dmitry Bivol in 2022 would mark the beginning of a downward spiral, the Mexican native proved it was simply a blip by successfully defending his undisputed super middleweight titles another three times.

Like Canelo, Jamie Munguia, the man looking to cause the upset, has also rarely looked tested during his career so far. The 27-year-old is one of the fastest-rising talents in the sport and his run as the WBC Silver super middleweight champ has shown the boxing brass he is ready for the toughest challenge of his career.

Assuming Canelo doesn't have an off night, however, it's hard to look past a victory for the champ. Munguia will be stepping into the unknown of such a big occasion, whereas Canelo has proved time and time again he is unfazed by who is stood across from him in the weight class.

The Pick: Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Records

Alvarez is widely considered one of the greatest boxers to have stepped into the ring, which is evidenced by his highly impressive record as a professional.

Since making his debut in 2005, he has amassed a 60-2-2 record, with 39 of those wins coming via knockout. He also has two draws and two losses to his name, with those defeats coming at the hands of Bivol and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

For Jamie Munguia, the Tijuana native is yet to taste defeat since making his professional debut in 2013. He has so far built a record of 43-0 and demonstrated a high finish rate, knocking out 34 of his opponents so far.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Betting Tips

Although Alvarez suffered a defeat less than two years ago, it's important to note that it was when he stepped up a division in an attempt to capture the super light heavyweight title.

The 33-year-old has looked untouchable in his regular weight class and remains the first and only boxer to have become undisputed champion at super middleweight.

With that in mind, it's hard to look past betting on an Alvarez victory, despite how impressive Munguia has looked in his career so far. The 27-year-old is something of a knockout artist and will likely attempt to finish the fight early, whereas Alvarez is known for his ability to avoid danger and land his signature counter punches.

The safe bet for fans would be on an Alvarez victory, but the odds of +1000 finish for Munguia could prove interesting for those looking to take a punt on the upset.