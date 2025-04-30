Canelo Alvarez delivers definitive prediction for Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero and backs former foe against Jake Paul

Canelo Alvarez has recently articulated a clear pick for the Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight as well as one for the upcoming Jake Paul bout against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. It's a big weekend for the sweet science with Garcia vs. Romero set to go down on Friday, May 2 while Canelo Alvarez will test skills against William Scull on Saturday, May 3.

The unified super middleweight champion was fielding questions from the assembled media not just on his own fight against Scull this weekend but also regarding Garcia's contest with Romero and Paul's looming fight this summer.

On being asked about what it was like training with Ryan Garcia again and what his prediction is for Garcia vs. Romero by Fight Hub TV, Alvarez was succinct in his response, saying:

"He's [Garcia's] gonna win by knockout."

Check out the breakdown from Alvarez on Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando 'Rolly' Romero below

Canelo Alvarez sides with his former opponent over Jake Paul

Canelo Alvarez has a direct in-ring history with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., as well as some outside of the ring connectivity to Jake Paul. So it would make sense that the boxing superstar would offer up his thoughts on the looming Paul vs. Chavez Jr. contest set to go down in the next couple of months.

Paul will take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, with the broadcast slated for DAZN pay-per-view. 'The Problem Child' will look to improve to 12-1 as a professional boxer against former WBC middleweight champion Chavez Jr., who boasts a professional boxing ledger of 54-6-1.

The 34-year-old was said to have been in discussions to fight Paul, but many intimated that Alvarez was using this potential fight with the combat sports disruptor to leverage himself into a bigger contract, which he eventually secured for the Riyadh Season circuit.

When the native of Mexico fought Chavez Jr., Alvarez garnered the victory by way of a unanimous decision during their May 2017 prizefight in Las Vegas. In a separate clip from his interactions with Fight Hub TV, this time regarding the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. bout, Alvarez stated:

"Yeah, I hope. I support obviously Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I hope he win, he prepare himself really good, and take care seriously and beat him."

