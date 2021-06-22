'Why is someone still paying him?' - Teddy Atlas puts Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on blast after his poor performance against Anderson Silva

Legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas criticized former WBC boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for his lackluster performance against UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match.

"Why is someone still paying him [Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.] and why is anyone watching him?... He's destroying the great name of his father to certain extent. He's made millions off his name. Listen, I'll give him credit that yes, he's won some fights against some good fighters and he won a title. I'll give you all of that. But that was a long time ago. Now, in the last years in his career, he has come in overweight many times. He has tested dirty for drugs many times. He has quit in fights. It's a joke...He's like a spoilt kid who keeps getting what he wants, no matter how bad he is...he doesn't care. Why should we care?"

Chavez Jr. suffered a split decision loss to former UFC middleweight champion Silva. The three judges scored the contest 75-77, 77-75, and 77-75 for the Brazilian fighter.

'The Spider' was in control for most of the fight and landed some big shots on the former WBC middleweight champion.

Chavez Jr. even started bleeding in the later rounds of the eight-round fight.

Teddy Atlas congratulates Anderson Silva for his performance against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Speaking on his podcast, Teddy Atlas complimented UFC fighter Anderson Silva on his impressive win against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

"He [Anderson Silva] goes into a different sport, into boxing, even though he's a good striker but still, he goes into boxing and beats a world champion. Congratulations to him. Tremendous." said Teddy Atlas.

'The Spider' was light on his feet throughout the fight and landed many clean shots on the former WBC boxing champion.

The former UFC champion even started taunting Chavez Jr. in round three.

The fight ended on a controversial note when a judge scored the contest in Chavez Jr.'s favor. But most combat sports fans thought it was Silva who was the superior fighter that night.

