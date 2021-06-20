3 most impressive things that Anderson Silva did in his win over Julio Cezar Chavez Jr. in boxing

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in an eight-round boxing match via split decision.

Although most viewers thought the UFC legend won the fight comfortably, one judge controversially scored the contest for Chavez Jr. Overall, the three judges scored the contest 75-77, 77-75, and 77-75 in Silva's favor.

Silva was in phenomenal shape and looked great throughout the entire fight. After finding his footing in the early rounds, Silva started landing big shots on the former WBC middleweight champion.

The Brazilian fighter's performance even impressed boxing star Canelo Alvarez, who went up to the ring to congratulate Silva.

Silva seemed very touched that Canelo showed him lover afterwards. pic.twitter.com/RWcybvwFB8 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 20, 2021

With this dominant performance over Chavez Jr., Anderson Silva showed fans around the world that his career in combat sports is not over, and he still has a few tricks up his sleeve.

On that note, let's take a look at the most impressive things Anderson Silva did in the squared circle:

#3 Anderson Silva landed clean shots on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Anderson Silva once again showed off his phenomenal striking skills when he caught Chavez Jr. clean multiple times during the eight-round fight. As can be seen from the video above, 'The Spider' landed many clean uppercuts throughout the fight.

Silva's superior striking resulted in Chavez Jr. bleeding from the face in the later rounds of the fight. Not many had given Silva a chance to beat the former WBC middleweight champion. But the Brazilian fighter proved his critics wrong by showing glimpses of his past self in the boxing match.

#2 Anderson Silva stayed light on his feet the entire fight

The 46-year-old Anderson Silva showed impressive fitness levels as he stayed light on his feet and was constantly on the move during the entire fight. Even in the last round of the fight, Silva looked fresh as a daisy.

Chavez Jr. had difficulty hitting Silva as 'The Spider' remained elusive for most of the fight.

With this memorable performance, the Brazilian fighter reminded fans of his glory days in the UFC.

#1 Anderson Silva taunting Julio Cezar Chavez Jr.

Is it really an Anderson Silva fight if there is no showboating involved? The 46-year-old Brazilian fighter channeled his old-school persona in his boxing match against Chavez Jr.

In the third round of the fight, Silva stood in the corner, dropped his hands, and started taunting Chavez Jr. The Brazilian repeatedly challenged Chavez Jr. to hit him. Still, despite many attempts, the former boxing champion failed to land a clean shot on 'The Spider'.

This moment got fans from all over the world cheering in excitement for the UFC legend.

