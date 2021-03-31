What happened when Canelo Alvarez fought Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.?

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. faced Canelo Alvarez in an all-Mexican pay-per-view showdown inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in 2017.

In a dominating performance, Canelo Alvarez clearly emerged as the better pugilist in the 164.5 catchweight bout. The bout was scored 120-108 in favor of the former junior middleweight champion after he outstruck his opponent 228-71.

I have Chavez Jr losing in 9 by TKO. But I cannot believe how awful he's been. He's barely throwing punches. What a disappointment. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 7, 2017

Not only was Chavez unable to mount any offense, he proved to be extremely timid when tied up against the ropes. Speaking of the lacklustre display from Chavez, Alvarez said:

"I thought he was going to fight. I would bring him into the ropes and I thought I would throw punches so I could showcase myself but he wouldn't do it. He just wouldn't throw punches. I wanted to give the Mexican public a great fight. I have shown that I could do lots of things in the ring. I demonstrated tonight that whatever the other fighter brings me, I can showcase myself."

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. accepted Canelo Alvarez as the superior boxer

On everything, Chavez Jr. just pulled off the greatest bank heist you’ll ever see. $3 million for being a trash can. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) May 7, 2017

Chavez failed to really unleash himself at any point in the fight and also felt that Hall of Fame trainer Nacho Beristain should share the blame. Chavez said after the fight:

"I wanted to box but then he went to the ropes and said I just needed to throw more punches. If I would have attacked more, I would've been open to counter punches. Nacho Beristain wanted me to do this style but it's not my style and it didn't work for me. [Alvarez] beat me, he beat me at distance. I wasn't feeling that distance. He's a very active fighter, he's a good fighter. I haven't had too many fights and I needed more distance and more speed."

Having competed as high as light heavyweight, Chavez also had trouble cutting to 164.5. Chavez further added:

"I feel kind of dwindled. I didn't feel my power. I didn't feel like I could throw all of the punches that I wanted to. I just couldn't. [My father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.] told me to let go, to throw more punches because it's what I needed. But [Alvarez] is a good fighter."