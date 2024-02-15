Canelo Alvarez is likely to face Terence Crawford or David Benavidez in his next bout according to reports

Canelo Alvarez could be headed towards a mega-fight with either Terence Crawford or David Benavidez, according to the latest reports.

Jermall Charlo, a rumored opponent for the Mexican, took to Instagram yesterday to declare that he and Alvarez would be squaring off in the ring later this year. However, several hours later, Charlo then stated that he was not in talks to face the undisputed super middleweight champion.

With fans having called for a clash between Alvarez and Benavidez since 'The Mexican Monster's' win over Demetrius Andrade last year, seems that their wish may be granted.

TalkSport boxing editor, Michael Benson, took to X following Charlo's announcement, and wrote this:

"Canelo Alvarez ruled out Jaime Munguia when he said his opponent on May 4th will be an American and now, unless he’s bluffing, Jermall Charlo has confirmed he’s not in talks either. That seemingly leaves Terence Crawford and David Benavidez… or could there be another curveball?"

Benavidez currently holds the interim WBC super middleweight title, and is now the mandatory challenger for Canelo Alvarez's WBC title.

Teddy Atlas explains why Terence Crawford won't be afraid of Canelo Alvarez's power

Terence Crawford is arguably the No.1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world right now.

He made history by becoming the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes when he TKO'd Errol Spence Jr. in a much anticipated welterweight clash last year.

'The Truth' activated the rematch clause in their contract following the defeat, whilst Crawford took to calling out Canelo Alvarez for a bout at super middleweight.

Famous boxing trainer and analyst, Teddy Atlas, was recently asked about a potential clash between 'Bud' and Alvarez. He dismissed the idea that the size disparity would be too great, and said this:

"He's the most composed guy, you don't think he'd be prepared [for the power]? You think it will be a shock to him? You think he'll be, 'Oh my God I didn't realize what I was getting myself into!' That ain't happening with Crawford."

He continued:

"He knows exactly what he's getting himself in to, and why. He's the one looking for it. He doesn't have anybody with a gun behind him saying, 'You've gotta go do this.' He's the one... It's a tremendous challenge, because Canelo Alvarez is a tremendous fighter."

Watch the interview below from 4:45: