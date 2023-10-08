Terence Crawford calls out Canelo Alvarez for refusing to fight him at 168lbs but being open to face Errol Spence Jr. in 2020 at 160lbs

Terence Crawford is yet to give up on what will arguably be the biggest bout in modern-day boxing, an undisputed mega-fight with Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez holds all four major belts at super-middleweight, having successfully defended his titles most recently on September 30 against Jermell Charlo. Meanwhile, Crawford is the undisputed king at welterweight, a status he recently achieved after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in stunning fashion in July.

Having asserted his dominance on boxing's 147-pound division, 'Bud' is going in search of bigger and better challengers. Canelo Alvarez would certainly fit that bill.

However, the Mexican has already shared his disinterest in a bout with 'Bud'. Alvarez stated that the size difference between them would take away any credit that he would get from beating Crawford.

That said, Terence Crawford recently came across an Alvarez interview from 2020, where the Mexican welcomed a fight at 160 pounds against Errol Spence Jr.

'Bud' called out the super-middleweight champion for his apparent double standards, as Crawford recently made it clear he could fight at Alvarez's weight class of 168 pounds.

He said:

"Lol what’s y’all thoughts on @Canelo saying he can make a fight with Spence at 160 but for me he say I can’t make the weight. Wouldn’t make a difference just a thought."

Screenshot of Crawford's X post

Terence Crawford shares thoughts on Canelo Alvarez's win over Jermell Charlo

Jermell Charlo recently moved up from light-middleweight to challenge Canelo Alvarez for all four major super-middleweight world titles.

Charlo himself is the undisputed champion at 154 pounds and was hoping to join Terence Crawford and become the second male boxer to hold undisputed titles in two weight classes.

But 'Iron Man' was dominated from start to finish, with Alvarez proving to be too much for him to handle. The Mexican won via unanimous decision, but his next opponent is yet to be announced.

Terence Crawford, who had previously been eyeing a clash with Jermell Charlo, was asked to share his thoughts on the super-middleweight title clash following the fight.

'Bud' said:

"Charlo have him too much respect. He didn't fight his fight, I don't know if he was scared or not. But Canelo did a tremendous job in there. He did what he had to do."

Watch the video below: