"It looked like a sparring session” - Jermell Charlo’s lackluster performance against Canelo Alvarez left Eddie Hearn bewildered 

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo battled over 12 rounds for all four super-middleweight world titles last weekend.

Charlo was moving up from light middleweight, where he himself was the undisputed champion, to challenge Alvarez

The clash between the two undisputed champions was a highly anticipated affair, with many fans expecting a close and competitive fight. However, Canelo Alvarez produced one of his finest performances in years, totally dominating the fight from start to finish.

Alvarez won a unanimous decision 119-108, 118-109 and 118-109 on the judges' scorecards, and successfully defended his undisputed titles for a third consecutive time.

Matchroom Boxing chairman and one of boxing's leading promoters, Eddie Hearn, recently shared his thoughts on the clash between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.

Hearn was somewhat confused by Charlo's lackluster, as he shared his thoughts on the bout during a recent Matchroom interview. He said this:

"I just don't know what Charlo was doing. These guys get an opportunity like that, and he's just not rolling the [dice]. It looked like a sparring session... I just don't understant how you can sit at a press conference [and] say this, say that, my time, legacy, shock the world, show I'm a great and then just not even, I'd say not try. He was out of his depth.

"Before, Jermell Charlo against Terence Crawford [was a] mega fight. Is it now? Who's rushing to see Jermell Charlo back? I thought it was a really disappointing fight... He just went into his shell and tried to survive, it was weird. Very poor."

Watch the video below:

Oscar De La Hoya blasts Jermell Charlo and Canelo Alvarez for "boring" fight

Jermell Charlo was thoroughly dominated by Canelo Alvarez as 'Iron Man' took on the super-middleweight champion over 12 rounds last weekend.

Charlo was hoping to become only the second male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes, but Alvarez was able to shut down his game effectively on route to victory.

Former world champion and and boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya has now shared his opinion on the clash between Charlo and Canelo Alvarez. The Golden Boy Promotions CEO was not impressed by either man's showing, and went as far as to say that boxing could die if something isn't done about these "boring" fights:

"Canelo-Charlo, super boring fight. He just showed up for a pay check. Canelo, like I said, on quick sand throwing bombs, he won easy. If we want boxing to survive, if we want boxing to thrive, we need super-fights all the time. Fighters must fight each other..."

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates