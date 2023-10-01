Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to fight later this year to decide the undisputed heavyweight world champion.

It will be the first time in over 20 years that an undisputed heavyweight champion will be crowned, and the clash has been provisionally booked for December 23.

Given the magnitude of the fight, and the level of skill that both fighters possess, it is arguable that Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is the biggest fight in boxing right now.

But according to Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn, another heavyweight matchup eclipses the clash as the sport's biggest spectacle.

Hearn was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he was asked if Fury vs. Usyk is boxing's greatest fight right now. He said:

"No, [the biggest fight] is Fury against [Anthony Joshua]."

He continued:

"But [Fury vs. Usyk] is a massive fight, it's not far behind. And I only say that because, when you've got two global stars, commercial giants fighting each other like Fury-AJ, it's bigger. And Usyk's not a global star, but he's the unified heavyweight world champion. It's a massive fight... Look, AJ-Fury, AJ-Wilder, Fury-Usyk, they're all mega-fights."

Eddie Hearn reacts to Tyson Fury's enormous paycheck for Oleksandr Usyk fight

Tyson Fury is set for an incredibly busy end to 2023 following the recent announcement that he would be fighting Oleksandr Usyk in December.

'The Gypsy King' will take on Francis Ngannou before that in a crossover clash scheduled to take place on October 28.

Top Rank founder Bob Arum recently shared the figures that Fury is set to earn for his fights with Ngannou and Usyk. Arum stated that 'The Gypsy King' would earn well over $100 million, sending fans into meltdown.

Eddie Hearn was recently asked to share his thoughts on Tyson Fury's reported earnings for his upcoming bouts. Hearn said:

"We know the numbers, it's gonna make a lot of money, he's definitely gonna make $100 million for the two fights, but I've heard there's a third fight as well. A locked-in rematch. Huge amounts of money obviously out there, and that's the reason he's taking the fight."

