“He'll retire and fight Jon Jones” - Tyson Fury’s staggering paycheck for Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk fights stuns fans 

Tyson Fury looks set for a wild finish to 2023 after yesterday's bombshell fight announcement.

'The Gypsy King' will take on Francis Ngannou on October 28 before he takes on Oleksandr Usyk in December, in a shocking turn of events. After several failed attempts to book the fight, Tyson Fury and Usyk will go head-to-head to decide the undisputed heavyweight champion, with a provisional date booked for December 23.

Bob Arum, founder of Top Rank, recently shared the estimated paychecks that 'The Gypsy King' will receive for his bouts with Ngannou and Usyk. Michael Benson, the boxing editor for talkSport, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Arum's statement and wrote this:

"Bob Arum has told reporters that Tyson Fury is set to make significantly over $100million for the Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk fights in Saudi Arabia: "I don't know the number, but it's a lot more than $100million."

The staggering figures led to a number of fan reactions, including several predictions that Fury will retire would he defeat both Oleksandr Usyk and Francis Ngannou.

See the reactions below:

"Furys last real fight, he'll retire and fight Jon Jones"

"He’s gonna announce his retirement again if he defeats them both"

"Usyk deserves $100.00"

"W. Fury runs the fight game"

"I'm sure he'll give it all to charity like last time..."

"Closer to $200m"

"Retirement incoming after he sleeps both"

"Biggest name in the sport commands the biggest fees"

"Guy deserves every single penny he gets"

"Mind blowing number"

Stipe Miocic is backing Francis Ngannout to upset Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury will welcome Francis Ngannou into the squared circle on October 28 for the former UFC champion's first professional boxing match. Whilst 'The Predator' is known for his mind-blowing power, many fans and pundits have not given him much chance in a boxing match against someone as skilled as Fury.

Some sportsbooks have 'The Gypsy King' as a -1200 favorite, but a former opponent of Ngannou's is hoping that he can pull off one of the greatest upsets of all time.

Stipe Miocic, who is set to face Jon Jones at UFC 295 in November, was recently interviewed by New York Post Sports. Miocic shared his thoughts on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou and said this:

"On paper you've got Fury, one of the best boxers of all time, amazing at what he does. But Francis hits really hard and it's a fight, anything can happen. I wish him nothing but the best, I hope he shocks the world."

