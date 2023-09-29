"There's no question" - Stipe Miocic details the one area where Jon Jones is still inexperienced as a heavyweight

Stipe Miocic is set to face Jon Jones in what is potentially his last UFC title fight. He is seeking to reclaim his heavyweight crown from 'Bones,' who defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 to capture the vacant championship.

Many in the MMA community have dismissed Miocic's chances against Jones. This is partly due to his age and inactivity. He is 41 years old and hasn't fought since a devastating knockout loss to Francis Ngannou, which took place two years ago.

However, Stipe Miocic is nothing if not confident, and during a recent interview, expressed his belief that Jon Jones is still inexperienced as a heavyweight.

He specifically detailed his belief that the difference in power between heavyweights and light heavyweights is something that Jones hasn't experienced. Miocic has faced several power-punchers, from Junior dos Santos to historic knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

His specific words (said at 4:39 minutes) were as follows:

"I think, of course, there is no question. I get a big man in there throwing bombs, and you know, it doesn't matter if you throw hard or not, I mean all that weight behind a punch in small gloves, anything can happen."

Whether Jones will respond to Miocic's assertions remains to be seen. However, the reigning heavyweight champion is not above taking aim at upcoming foes and potential rivals that he feels are disrespecting him as a fighter.

Miocic, meanwhile, clearly believes that the difference in punching power will be a factor and previously expressed confidence in being able to knock Jones out. While he is not known as a knockout artist, he is heavy-handed, as are all heavyweights, and is a former Golden Gloves boxing champion.

Who did Stipe Miocic last defeat in the octagon?

Prior to being on the receiving end of one of Francis Ngannou's thunderous knockouts, Stipe Miocic was on a win streak.

He had just recaptured his heavyweight title from former double champion Daniel Cormier in the pair's first rematch, defeating him by way of fourth-round TKO. Miocic followed up his win by beating Cormier in a trilogy bout, outworking him en route to a unanimous decision at UFC 252, marking his last win in the promotion.

He will be hoping to score one more victory when he faces Jon Jones at UFC 295 on November 11.