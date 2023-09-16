UFC 295 fight card: Here is everything we know about the November pay-per-view scheduled to be held at MSG in New York

While UFC 295 is still a few months away, fans are already looking forward to the November 11 event in New York City. The evening's headline event will be Jon Jones defending his recently gained UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden.

The UFC 295 fight card is shaping up to be a promising event, featuring some of the biggest names in global mixed martial arts. Notably, a thrilling strawweight showdown between Jessica Andrade and Mackenzie Dern has been added to the lineup.

In the middleweight division, Derek Brunson was initially slated to go up against Roman Dolidze, but due to Brunson's departure from the promotion, that matchup now seems highly unlikely. However, Dolidze has recently issued challenges to Robert Whittaker or Jared Cannonier as potential alternatives.

Adding to the excitement, two more matchups have been confirmed: a lightweight clash between Mateusz Rebecki and Nurullo Aliev, and a featherweight bout pitting Pat Sabatini against Diego Lopes.

Furthermore, fans can anticipate two flyweight battles on November 11: Steve Erceg vs. Matt Schnell and Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas.

Sergei Pavlovich is expected to fill in for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Sergei Pavlovich is eagerly waiting for his chance at the UFC heavyweight title. In the meantime, he's stepping in as the backup fighter for Jon Jones' bout against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

The 31-year-old Russian is on a six-fight winning streak in the UFC. This is the second time he's served as the backup fighter for a Jones title fight, with the first instance being Jones' comeback in March when he captured the heavyweight championship by defeating Ciryl Gane.

Aside from a loss to Alistair Overeem in his UFC debut, Pavlovich has been unstoppable, securing six consecutive knockout victories, all in the first round. In his last three fights, he swiftly defeated Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes, and Tai Tuivasa, with each bout lasting less than five minutes in total.