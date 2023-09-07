UFC 295 pre-sale: Where and how to acquire the code for availing tickets to Jones vs. Miocic?

UFC 295 is fast approaching, with Jon Jones scheduled to defend his newly minted UFC heavyweight title against the division's former champion and all-time great 265-pounder Stipe Miocic. The event is set for November 11th and is potentially the last time fans will see Jones compete inside the octagon.

The UFC took to X/Twitter to reveal the steps fans need to take to acquire the code for the ticket pre-sale, including a link to Ticketmaster. The code is UFCSOCIAL, with the promotion tagging Madison Square Garden's Twitter account, as it is the venue set to host the event.

As a native of New York, Jon Jones will be eager to fight in Madison Square Garden. 'Bones' has never fought in his home state before, so it would be poetic for his first-time fighting in New York to potentially be his retirement fight, especially if he triumphs over a legend of the sport like Stipe Miocic.

Unfortunately, the matchup between him and Stipe Miocic has not drawn a positive reception from fans. Miocic is now 41 years old and has not fought in two years, with his last bout being a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou. Thus, Stipe Miocic's age, inactivity, and the fact that he is coming off a loss have many fans turned off.

But it is unlikely that 'Bones' will fight beyond UFC 295 and defend his title against the new crop of heavyweights. He has expressed no interest in facing the likes of Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich, the latter of whom will serve as the backup fighter for the main event, should someone pull out from the bout.

Will Colby Covington fight at UFC 295?

At one point in time, Colby Covington seemed certain to face Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight title in the co-main event of UFC 295. However, months after Dana White awarded 'Chaos' the title shot, there's been no announcement regarding an official date for Covington's next fight.

According to the former interim champion himself, the reason he hasn't yet been announced for UFC 295 is due to Jon Jones' unwillingness to share a card with him, as he accused 'Bones' of being fearful over what Covington could reveal about him in the pre-fight press conference.