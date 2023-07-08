UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones will face former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11 at the Madison Square Garden. Dana White recently confirmed the matchup via his social media handles, and the fight will mark Jones' first title defense.

While many are undoubtedly excited to see the two highly accomplished fighters go head-to-head in the octagon, many have expressed their concern over Miocic's extended absence from action. The 40-year-old hasn't fought since March 2021, causing many to dismiss his chances against Jones.

After @espnmma pointed out how many days Stipe Miocic has been away from action on Twitter, fans expressed their dismay in the comments section.

One fan made a bold prediction and stated:

"Will probably be the worst title fight in the last 5 years."

Another fan concurred and said:

"It's going to be ugly."

One user crudely joked:

"Takes a long time to plan a funeral it seems."

After MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu tweeted the betting odds for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic and pointed out that 'Bones' was a massive betting favorite, fans reacted similarly in his replies.

One fan wrote:

"Jones should literally be -1000 here. Stipe has a 0% chance."

Another fan claimed:

"Shoulda be higher. Stipe got no chance. Nice payday though."

One fan opined:

"Terrible fight, Jones is soft for picking him as his opponent."

Francis Ngannou on Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou recently weighed in on the highly anticipated fight between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones. 'The Predator' stated that the former two-time heavyweight champion is a challenging opponent to face, and Jones will have his work cut out for him when they fight in the octagon.

As mentioned, the UFC made the eagerly awaited Jones vs. Miocic heavyweight title fight official for UFC 295. While Jon Jones is widely considered among the greatest fighters of all time, thanks to his legendary light heavyweight title reign, Miocic is often called the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

The 40-year-old holds the record for most wins in heavyweight title fights and the longest title-defending streak in the heavyweight division, at three consecutive defenses.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Francis Ngannou claimed that Stipe Miocic was still the best heavyweight in the UFC and said:

"It's gonna be tough for Jones. I think we all don't give the credit that is due to Stipe... For me, he's still the guy at heavyweight. He's still the most challenging guy in the heavyweight division. If you get to fight Stipe, tell yourself that you are fighting for the world title."

Watch the full video below:

