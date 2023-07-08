Stipe Miocic can beat Jon Jones, but only if he does this - Daniel Cormier (Former rival to both fighters)

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic will headline UFC 295 on November 11. Former two-divisional champion Daniel Cormier, who has faced both men in the past, believes Moicic has the ability to defeat 'Bones'.

According to the former Olympian, Miocic's speed is going to be the deciding factor in the fight. He added that the former heavyweight champion is naturally faster at the weight class than his opponent:

"I think Miocic needs to be in shape, he needs to be fast and he needs to be present... (At heavyweight) what we already know is that we do get a little bit slower version of Jon Jones. He is a bit different than he was a light heavyweight... because the left hand he threw that ultimately lead to the takedown (in the Ciryl Gane fight) was a lot slower

..If Miocic, with his boxing background, Golden Gloves, is still fast, that could give Jones problems. (with Jones) nothing is very fast or overly quick... But Miocic is fast... He is fast, and if he's still fast, he can get the job done."

While Daniel Cormier holds one loss and one no-contest (NC) against 'Bones',+ he holds a 1-2 record against Stipe Miocic. Much like Jones, 'DC' is also a former two-divisional champion, having held both the light-heavyweight and heavyweight titles.

While Jon Jones is undefeated in the last thirteen years, Miocic, in his last fight, suffered a brutal second-round knockout defeat against former champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. Moreover, he hasn't fought in over two years.

Daniel Cormier points out a "scary thought" if Jon Jones beats Stipe Miocic

Although Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is guaranteed to be a banger, former two-division champion Daniel Cormier has concerns about the matchup. 'DC' believes the former long-reigning light heavyweight kingpin might run out of legitimate contenders once he defeats Miocic.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Cormier hinted at such a possibility saying:

"Jon Jones says that he is going to finish Stipe Miocic, and he told the heavyweight GOAT that he better be ready... Jon Jones [heavyweight] debut was as good as it gets, guys. But let me pose this question to you. Say Jones does what he promises again, dominates Stipe. Then the question becomes who can challenge him in his division? It's a scary thought."

As per the opening odds for Jones vs. Miocic, the heavyweight champion is a clear favorite at - 360, while the former champion is a +295 underdog.

