UFC 295 tickets: When and where will passes for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic be available?

Dana White has officially announced a heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11. The venue for this highly-anticipated matchup will be Madison Square Garden in New York.

This has been in the works ever since Jones returned from his three-year hiatus to capture the vacant heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March. Following his incredibly quick title win, 'Bones' wasted no time in calling out the former two-time heavyweight champion.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"My whole world is going to be focused on him. This is the biggest opportunity in my life."



Full youtu.be/-iVPELY_j1o Jon Jones suggests Stipe Miocic should "take time off from being a firefighter" to focus on their fight"My whole world is going to be focused on him. This is the biggest opportunity in my life."Full #UFC285 scrum Jon Jones suggests Stipe Miocic should "take time off from being a firefighter" to focus on their fight 😯"My whole world is going to be focused on him. This is the biggest opportunity in my life."Full #UFC285 scrum ▶️ youtu.be/-iVPELY_j1o https://t.co/Ykiveodpg9

With fans hyped about this super fight, many have wondered when the tickets for this highly anticipated event go live. While there is no official word on when UFC 295 tickets will be available to purchase, the promotion usually announces when passes go on sale a month or two before the event date.

Based on the promotion announcing major pay-per-view events like UFC 290, 291, and 292 ticket sales roughly 30-60 days prior to the event, it can be speculated that UFC 295 tickets will go live around the first week of October.

Tickets will be available on the UFC website and all major ticket distribution websites like Ticket Master and Seat Geek. Passes for major numbered events are usually priced between $300 and $4000, depending on how close the buyer is to the octagon.

Daniel Cormier calls Jon Jones the most dominant fighter in UFC history

Former two-division champion Daniel Cormier recently named his former arch-rival Jon Jones as the most dominant fighter in UFC history.

Jones and Cormier shared arguably one of the most fierce rivalries in UFC history and the MMA juggernauts fought twice as light heavyweights. 'Bones' won their first fight and had his second victory over 'DC' overturned into a no-contest due to a PED violation.

While Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are undoubtedly on respectful terms now, fans recall them hurling personal insults, going on vile rants, and even exchanging death threats in the build-up to their fights.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier went back and forth over cocaine, 'sandblasting prostitutes' at the UFC Summer Kickoff Press Conference Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier went back and forth over cocaine, 'sandblasting prostitutes' at the UFC Summer Kickoff Press Conference https://t.co/vfKeqoIL2G

Despite their past differences, 'DC' recently showered high praise on Jones. Speaking at the recent DC & RC Live Show at the UFC X event, Cormier commented on who he thought deserved the title of 'Most Dominant' and said:

"Honestly, it pains me to say this, but at No.1, I gotta give credit to the guy that beat me twice... He beat me, he beat Rashad Evans, Rampage Jackson, he beat Shogun Rua, he beat Lyoto Machida. Jon Jones beat nine or ten UFC champions over the course of his title reign, when you do that... You should be considered one of the most dominant people of all time."

ESPN MMA @espnmma



picks Jon Jones as the most dominant fighter in UFC history 🤝 “It pains me to say this, but at No. 1 I gotta pay credit to the guy that beat me twice.” @dc_mma picks Jon Jones as the most dominant fighter in UFC history 🤝 “It pains me to say this, but at No. 1 I gotta pay credit to the guy that beat me twice.” @dc_mma picks Jon Jones as the most dominant fighter in UFC history 🤝 https://t.co/Ehc0nJ3Djz

Poll : 0 votes