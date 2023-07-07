UFC Tonight: UFC 290 - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez will be the next pay-per-view event from the world's premier MMA promotion. The action will go down this Saturday, July 8, from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, with two title fights atop the bill and a series of other intriguing matchups.

Headlining the UFC 290 card will be a highly anticipated featherweight title unification bout between reigning 145-pound king Alexander Volkanovski and interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez.

In the co-main event of UFC 290, Brandon Moreno will look to make his first successful title defense since regaining the belt against Deiveson Figueiredo in January. 'The Assassin Baby' will stand across the octagon from Alexandre Pantoja, who holds a pair of wins over the Mexican.

Also on the UFC 290 main card, former middleweight kingpin Robert Whittaker will return to action to take on surging contender Dricus Du Plessis.

The main card opener of UFC 290 will pit the highly touted prospect Bo Nickal against promotional debutant Valentine Woodburn in another middleweight battle.

Find out when and where you can watch the event.

UFC 290 - Timings

The following are the UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodríguez timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The early prelims for the event will kick off at 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, July 8. The UFC 290 main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims for the pay-per-view will get underway at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, July 8. The prelims will follow at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, July 9, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 8:00 AM AEST/ 7:30 AM ACST/ 6:00 AM AWST on Sunday, July 9, followed by the prelims at 10:00 AM AEST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 8:00 AM AWST. The main card will get underway at 12:00 PM AEST/ 11:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 AM AWST.

UFC Tonight: UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99.

For those with an active ESPN+ subscription, UFC pay-per-view events can be purchased for $79.99 per event. For new and monthly ESPN+ subscribers, the pay-per-view package can be purchased for $124.98, which comes with an annual subscription to ESPN+ along with access to the next UFC pay-per-view event.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for this weekend's pay-per-view will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £29.99 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available on Main Event, Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

UFC Tonight: UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary fight cards at the event:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez (featherweight championship)

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja (flyweight championship)

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis (middleweight)

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker (lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs. Valentine Woodburn (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price (welterweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell (welterweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes (women's strawweight)

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield (light heavyweight)

Early preliminary card

Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez (130 lbs catchweight)

Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio (light heavyweight)

Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell (bantamweight)

Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar (flyweight)

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics (lightweight)

