BREAKING: Top-ranked heavyweight will reportedly serve as backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

It appears as though a top heavyweight contender will serve as the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295.

UFC 295 will see two of the promotion's most successful champions competing against each other. 'Bones' defends his newly won heavyweight title against Miocic, who holds the record for most UFC heavyweight title defenses. According to a report by Russian journalist Igor Lazorin and later MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, Sergei Pavlovich is expected to serve as the backup for the main event:

"Sergei Pavlovich expected to serve as the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at #UFC295...First reported by the legend Igor Lazorin #UFC

Pavlovich surged up the heavyweight rankings and has become a force to be reckoned with in the division. The No.1-ranked UFC heavyweight is currently riding an impressive six-fight winning streak, with all his wins coming via KO/TKO.

It will be interesting to see what transpires at UFC 295 as the promotion celebrates its 30th anniversary. Depending on the outcome and whether one or both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic retire, the Russian knockout artist could possibly challenge the winner or even fight for a vacant heavyweight championship in his next fight.