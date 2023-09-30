Eddie Hearn shares hilarious reaction to Dana White-Stephen Espinoza spat, doubles down on the UFC president's battering of Showtime Sports 

Dana White and Eddie Hearn are on the same page when it comes to Stephen Espinoza and the Showtime Sports network.

Showtime has been a rival to Hearn's own boxing promotion, Matchroom, for years. But the beef between Espinoza and White comes from a mutual dislike of one another's operations.

It was recently reported that Showtime could be leaving boxing, with Dana White jeering that it would be a shame to see the network exit the sport. He then bashed Showtime's production quality, and Stephen Espinoza, by finishing his rant with "F**k Espinoza." The Showtime president then fired back at White, and now Eddie Hearn has shared his thoughts on the back-and-forth.

Hearn was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he said:

"My guy Dana White! My guy!"

He added:

"There was a guy, I think his name was Nostradamus, he predicted that Showtime would leave the boxing business a couple of years ago. Now, he's a smart guy, he's ahead of his time, he was a year or so out 'cause [Showtime] really held on. Look it up, Nostradamus a.k.a. Eduardinho Hearn. I told you. This business, you can have a great schedule and you can do all this. But if the numbers don't work the people at the top don't care about the schedule, they care about the bottom line."

Watch the video below from 9:15:

Dana White provides an update on Conor McGregor's return against Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were expected to fight at some point in 2023, but the bout is yet to be announced. The UFC has not shed much light on why the announcement has been delayed, but many believe it is due to McGregor not yet re-entering the USADA testing pool.

'The Notorious' was removed from the pool after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. The drug testing agency has stated that McGregor will need to re-enter the pool for at least six months before he is eligible to compete.

Dana White appeared in front of the media following this week's edition of 'Dana White's Contender Series', where he provided an update on Chandler vs. McGregor. He said:

"I've been saying for a while that next year is when Conor is going to fight. Obviously, if Chandler gets antsy we'll figure something out. Chandler's got a bunch of money, he's hanging out with his family and when the time is right for the Conor fight, I'm sure that's the fight he wants."

Watch the video below:

