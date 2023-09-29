“He’s threatened when you tell the truth” - Stephen Espinoza fires back at Dana White for his “grade school” attack on Showtime president

Dana White has made it clear what he thinks of Stephen Espinoza and the Showtime Sports network on several occasions over the years.

The UFC president recently shared his thoughts on the possibility that Showtime could be leaving the sport of boxing. White began with several sarcastic remarks about what a shame it would be, before frankly stating, "F**k Espinoza."

Stephen Espinoza then threw a jab of his own by bringing up the fact that Showtime has recorded three live gates of $20 million this year. Where as the UFC has never recorded a live gate of that size in their history.

Dana White responded online, evidently irked by Espinoza's comments. The UFC president blasted Espinoza, labeling him as a "phony" for attempting to take credit for Showtime's achievements.

During a interview with Boxing Social on Thursday, Stephen Espinoza was asked to share his thoughts on Dana White's recent attack. The Showtime president said:

"I'm not sure where it comes from, I don't give a lot of thought to Dana. ... And even yesterday when I spoke about the gates, everyone took it as a shot at the UFC, I was trying to put in perspective how impressive it was. And how big a roll boxing is on, that we have got these three massive gates in a row. Three mega-events in one year."

He continued:

"We know Dana, the reality is he's threatened when you tell the truth. That's clear. I stated the facts, we've got three $20 million gates, I stated a fact that the UFC has never done one. His response is to call me names, it's not really an adult conversation when someone states facts and the response is to call you names. ... It's like a grade school type of debate."

Dana White shares thoughts on signing Bellator MMA fighters if the promotion goes under

Several weeks ago, Bellator MMA and the Professional Fighters League (PFL) seemed to be reaching an agreement to merge promotions. However, following a collapse in negotiations between the parties, Bellator now appears to be headed for disaster.

It's understood that that the promotion will soon run out of funds to maintain operations, which will leave numerous high-level fighters without a place to fight.

UFC president Dana White was recently asked if he would be interested in signing fighters from Bellator, should the promotion go under. He said:

"I'm not saying that there weren't some guys [that we would sign], but we're not really thinking about it or looking at that at all."

