"Little guy with a BIG yap" - Dana White gives fitting reply to 'delusional POS' Stephen Espiinoza's $20M gate jab at the UFC 

The ongoing verbal fencing between UFC CEO Dana White and Stephen Espinoza, the president of Showtime Sports has gripped combat sports enthusiasts.

It all began with White offering his stance on rumors that Showtime Sports might potentially be exiting the boxing space. White sarcastically responded to the speculation before expressing his true sentiments and lambasting Espinoza.

During a recent press conference for the highly-anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo boxing match, Espinoza shared insights into the expected gate revenue for the event and fired shots back at Dana White.

White, never one to shy away from a verbal duel, especially when it comes to matters concerning fight promotion and the orchestration of blockbuster events, swiftly fired back with vigor. He took to Instagram stories to deliver a resounding rejoinder to Espinoza's remarks, firmly making his stance clear:

"That's exactly the type of response I would expect from that weasel Espinoza. That scumbag has absolutely nothing to do with the success of Canelo, Ryan Garcia, and Terrence Crawford. Those guys are mega stars and they are the ones responsible for driving the gates in their fights. For him to even try and take any credit at all shows you exactly what an arrogant, delusional POS that guy is. For this clown to talk about "levels" is hilarious."

White added:

"The production of the fights on Showtime is an embarrassment and I have been saying that FOREVER. He is a little guy with a BIG yap and is a complete phony. I'm not at all surprised this is the end for them. It should have come way sooner. Sorry to see you go, Weasel, enjoy your retirement."

Check out the exchange below:

When Dana White recalled the moment Conor McGregor labeled Stephen Espinoza a 'weasel'

During an interview on The Fight with Teddy Atlas, Dana White reminisced about a memorable incident when Conor McGregor, the notorious UFC superstar, bestowed the moniker 'weasel' upon Stephen Espinoza, the president of Showtime Sports.

This unforgettable exchange unfolded during the press tour leading up to McGregor's highly-anticipated showdown with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017. The UFC CEO shared his recollection of the incident, stating:

"I had no idea [that he was going to go after Espinoza] and there was nothing awkward about it. It was incredible. Conor sniffed that guy out in one day. I think we were in Toronto and in the next one, he had figured that guy out. And, could you have nailed it any better? Not only is he a weasel, he looks exactly like a weasel and it's the perfect nickname for that guy, it's incredible."

Watch Dana White's comments below (16:00):