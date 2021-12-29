"Perfect nickname for that guy" - Dana White recalls 'incredible' moment when Conor McGregor called Stephen Espinoza a weasel

Dana White recalled the moment Conor McGregor called Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza a 'weasel' while on a press tour for his super-fight against Floyd Mayweather back in 2017.

The UFC president, in an interview with Teddy Atlas on his show 'The Fight', said:

"I had no idea [that he was going to go after Espinoza] and there was nothing awkward about it. It was incredible. Conor sniffed that guy out in one day. I think we were in Toronto and in the next one, he had figured that guy out. And, could you have nailed it any better? Not only is he a weasel, he looks exactly like a weasel and it's the perfect nickname for that guy, it's incredible."

Conor McGregor went after Stephen Espinoza and Showtime Sports during his Toronto press conference for his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor's anger towards Espinoza stemmed from an incident where the Irishman's mic was cut off in the first press conference which took place in Los Angeles.

Conor McGregor slammed Stephen Espinoza on Twitter after the Showtime president went after Dana White

The war of words continued between Showtime sports executive Stephen Espinoza and Conor McGregor, long after the bout with Floyd Mayweather had concluded.

The reason behind the back-and-forth was a Showtime press release in which the promotion revealed the number of pay-per-view buys that the bout between McGregor and Mayweather had generated.

However, the release was allegedly falsified, according to UFC president Dana White, who claimed the numbers were highly hauled down.

Stephen Espinoza @StephenEspinoza



Strange that telling the truth, in a press release vetted by all parties in advance, is something to be "despised" for. Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

youtube.com/watch?v=-vr1Hz… @StephenEspinoza Dana not too happy with you guys in this interview. lol. Thoughts? @StephenEspinoza Dana not too happy with you guys in this interview. lol. Thoughts?youtube.com/watch?v=-vr1Hz… Sounds like he's upset because we committed the cardinal sin of telling the truth (when we released the accurate total for N. American PPV buys on MayMac).Strange that telling the truth, in a press release vetted by all parties in advance, is something to be "despised" for. twitter.com/jedigoodman/st… Sounds like he's upset because we committed the cardinal sin of telling the truth (when we released the accurate total for N. American PPV buys on MayMac). Strange that telling the truth, in a press release vetted by all parties in advance, is something to be "despised" for. twitter.com/jedigoodman/st…

After Espinoza responded to White's claim and stated that the UFC boss was 'upset' because Showtime shared 'the truth', Conor McGregor came in guns blazing at the Showtime president.

He said:

"Shut your weasel mouth. Who gives a f**k about the North American numbers when we are the GLOBAL KINGS you shmuck. WORLDWIDE. No.1!"

