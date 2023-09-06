“I’d stomp his skinny a**” - UFC pressures Pillow Fight Championship CEO into logo alteration; CEO fires back at Dana White

The UFC is currently in a dispute with the Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) over issues related to logo and trademark applications.

Dana White's prominent MMA organization has voiced concerns about potential confusion arising from PFC's branding.

Traditionally associated with playful encounters, pillow fighting is now venturing into the realm of professionalism through the emergence of PFC. The sport has evolved into a professional league, complete with specialized pillows equipped with handles and stringent regulations.

This newfound sport has garnered the attention of the MMA giant, prompting White to raise objections about PFC's logo colors. Consequently, PFC has made adjustments to its branding to prevent any potential mix-up.

The lawsuit is still pending at the Patent and Trademark Office, which governs trademark usage.

During a recent interview with The Post, PFC CEO Steve Williams threw down the gauntlet by challenging the UFC president to settle their dispute, not in a courtroom, but with a playful twist using pillows. Williams stated:

"It’s ridiculous. Out of the 100 million comments nobody ever said anything. I’d definitely like to get Dana in the ring. He’s a decade younger and spent his entire life around MMA fighters but I’m 100 percent sure that I’d stomp his skinny a** in the first round.”

Donald Trump recognizes Dana White as an essential UFC figure

Donald Trump's affinity for combat sports has been conspicuous in recent years, as he has made frequent appearances at various events. Notably, in 2019, Trump made history by becoming the first sitting president to attend a UFC match cage side, witnessing Jorge Masdival's victory over Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden.

During a conversation with Jim Norton and Matt Serra, the former U.S. president expressed his admiration for Dana White and hailed his indispensable role in the rise of the UFC. Trump lauded White for his significant contributions to the sport:

"I don't think anybody could have done what Dana White did. Usually, they say everybody is replaceable, no matter what. Everybody's replaceable, but I don't think this guy [Dana White] is replaceable. I hope I'm not hurting their investment because I don't know where you find somebody like this."

Check out Trump's comments below (from 1:35):