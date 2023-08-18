Pillow Fight CEO offers 'only answer' to settle bad blood between Mark Zuckerberg and 52-year-old Elon Musk with back injury

The Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg clash is gradually looking less probable as fight talks continue to lack seriousness at least on one side. While Zuckerberg recently offered a potential date, Musk dodged it and went on to propose a practice match in the Meta CEO's backyard octagon.

Steve Williams, the CEO of the Pillow Fight Championship, has now come up with a solution for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to clash. According to Williams, a safe pillow fight might be the only way to get them to agree to a matchup that they are now trying to 'weasel' out of.

Williams believes a pillow fight between the two would be as big a draw as an MMA fight and he considers the latter to be a 'ridiculous' idea. Williams recently told The U.S. Sun:

"This Musk-Zuckerberg fight...that's ridiculous. You can see that it's really not going to happen and they are trying to weasel out of it, which they should," Williams told The U.S. Sun. But they could have easily done a pillow fight and that would have absolutely made sense, no one would have got hurt. And you would probably have just as many people watching it. Dana White is going to lose this fight and if I was him I would be thinking, 'You know what, we need to get these guys into the ring somehow. How can I get them in the ring?' And we are the answer. There is no other answer. They are not going to do another MMA fight and they shouldn't."

"The world needs him to be healthy" - PFC CEO Steve Williams on Elon Musk

While Mark Zuckerberg has been showing off decent combat skills for the better part of a year, Elon Musk has admittedly managed to get in an alleged 'sparring' session with AI scientist Lex Fridman so far. Upon being offered a date by Zuckerberg, Musk evaded it citing a potential need for back surgery.

According to PFC CEO Steve Williams, Elon Musk stands the risk of seriously injuring himself even by merely training for an MMA fight. And that Williams hoped to avoid by stepping in with his promotion which recently made headlines after being showcased on ESPN2. Williams further told The U.S. Sun:

"Musk has already got hurt and he is one of the smartest guys in the world and the world needs him to be healthy. The world doesn't need him laid up, not being able to think, in pain, arthritic...the problems one 52-year-old could get just for training for an MMA fight."

