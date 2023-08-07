BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg pitches a date for mega fight, Elon Musk pushes back due to injury - "May require surgery"

At least one-half of a potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg clash is seemingly serious about it. Not very surprisingly, it appears to be the Meta chief who has been training in various combat sports disciplines for a while now.

Talks of a fight between the two started from an online spat about Threads, Meta's response to Twitter. Musk suggested a cage fight and Zuckerberg hardly took any time to accept.

Things escalated with UFC president Dana White getting involved and going hard at promoting the fight. While there has since been a lull in talks, Mark Zuckerberg has now offered a date. The Meta chief wrote:

"I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

Musk evaded the offer with the assurance that he is preparing for the fight. The 52-year-old wrote:

"Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work."

Elon Musk evidently pushed back the date in a subsequent tweet, citing the possibility of surgery before the fight can happen. Musk wrote:

"Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."

While Mark Zuckerberg won medals in a jiu-jitsu tournament last year, Elon Musk's only combat sports credential is a blurred photo of him pummelling a sumo wrestler. It must be noted that Musk also claimed to have suffered from severe back pain for 8 years after successfully throwing his opponent.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @cz_binance Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion.