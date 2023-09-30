“He doesn’t have any fighters left” - Canelo Alvarez sounds off on ‘disloyal hypocrite’ Oscar De La Hoya during popular podcast episode

Canelo Alvarez hasn’t mended his relationship with former promoter Oscar De La Hoya. In November 2020, Alvarez officially parted ways with De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions after the conclusion of several lawsuits, and since then, the two legendary Mexican boxers haven’t become friends again.

During an interview on the Full Send Podcast, Canelo had this to say when asked about De La Hoya:

“I'm glad to go away from him. He's f*cking crazy…He's a hypocrite. He’s not loyal…He doesn't have any fighters left. Ryan Garcia is in a problem with him. Nobody wants to be with him because he's not loyal. Right now he's talking sh*t about me, but if I went with him and his promoter, [he would say] 'He's the best pound-for-pound.'”

In April of this year, Ryan Garcia dared to be great by taking on Gervonta Davis in a blockbuster boxing match. He suffered a seventh-round knockout loss, but the aftermath of the event was arguably worse than the defeat.

Garcia called out his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, and other members of his team for not being there to support him after the loss.

As a result, ‘King Ry’ and De La Hoya engaged in a fiery social media battle, which quickly got messy. Nonetheless, he is signed to De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions until the end of 2026.

Expand Tweet

Who is Canelo Alvarez fighting on September 30?

On Saturday night, September 30, Canelo Alvarez returns to action inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 33-year-old has an opportunity to further his legacy by defending his undisputed super middleweight title against Jermell Charlo.

Charlo is the undisputed junior middleweight world champion and is listed as a sizeable betting underdog as he’s coming up in weight. With a win against him, Alvarez would once again prove that he’s one of the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet.

It’ll be easier said than done, as ‘Iron Man’ plans to pull off the upset in Las Vegas. Only time will tell if the Mexican superstar can get the job done.

Expand Tweet