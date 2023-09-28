"You haven't experienced this level of fighting"- Canelo Alvarez gets real with Jermell Charlo at press conference

Canelo Alvarez will defend his status as undisputed super middleweight champion when he faces undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, who will move up two weight classes for the bout. The four-division weight champion recently claimed that his opponent has not experienced the level of fighting that he will display this weekend.

Speaking at the pre-fight press conference, Charlo warned Alvarez not to overlook his experience, power, and skills leading the latter to state:

"I never did and I never do with any fighter. I know what he is going to bring and I'm ready, believe me. I've been in the ring with all kinds of fighters."

After Charlo interjected to add that, although his opponent has faced some of the best fighters in the world, he has not faced a fighter like the undisputed light middleweight champion, Alvarez claimed:

"You don't, brother, you don't know. You don't experience this kind of level of fighting. You will see and you will learn. You will see. You have a lot of skills. I don't mind all that. You have a lot of skills. This is different. You will see."

Check out the back-and-forth between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo below:

While many are expecting an easy victory for Alvarez due to his familiarity with the weight class, Charlo has remained confident that he can shock the world. The bout will mark the first time in the four-belt era that two undisputed champions have met in the ring.

Canelo Alvarez reveals that bout with Jermell Charlo has been brewing for years

After months of anticipation, Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo will finally face one another this weekend. The undisputed super middleweight champion recently revealed that the bout has been brewing for years, stating:

"I think it’s the perfect fight right now. He’s undisputed in his weight class, I’m undisputed [in mine.] He’s calling me out for a long time. And I hear he’s talking a lot of things [for a long time] and I never forget. Canelo’s going down, Canelo can’t do this, Canelo can’t do that. He never believed in my skills. But guess what? He’s gonna find out soon."

He added that chatter from Charlo and his twin brother, Jermall Charlo, have motivated him for the upcoming bout:

"I’m very excited for this fight because he and his brother never believe in my skills, and that’s one of the things that motivates me … It’s almost here. I never say anything, but I never forget. I always see everything. I know they always talk about me." [h/t Boxing Social]

While Jermell Charlo has not been given much of a chance, he will look to make history when the pair clash. If he is able to defeat Canelo Alvarez, he will join Terence Crawford as the only male fighter to hold all four belts in two weight classes.