Who are fighting in the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo event? Here's the full fight card

Below is the full Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo undercard.

The two champions will headline a Showtime pay-per-view card this Saturday night from Las Vegas. For his part, Canelo Alvarez is fresh off a unanimous decision win over John Ryder in May, later leaving Matchroom to sign a three-fight deal with PBC.

For the first fight on that new deal, he will face 'Iron Man' on Saturday night. However, while the main event promises to be exciting, there are other important undercard bouts. In the co-main event, Jesus Ramos will return to the boxing ring.

If you don't know that name now, you will shortly. The undefeated prospect is fresh off a knockout victory over Joseph Spencer earlier this summer. Now, Ramos will return to face longtime veteran Erickson Lubin, who is coming off a win over Luis Arias.

Also on the undercard is a battle of former champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios. '54 Milagros' is coming off a knockout loss to Errol Spence Jr. over a year ago, forcing him out of action due to an eye injury. He will now return to face former champion Barrios, who last defeated Jovanie Santiago in February.

Lastly, middleweight prospects Elijah Garcia and Armando Resendiz will open the main card. All of these fights will lead up to the main event, featuring Canelo Alvarez's clash with Jermell Charlo.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo undercard: Current Betting Odds

While a fun night, there are clear favorites on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo undercard.

The main event featuring the two champions already has a clear favorite in the form of the Mexican boxer. 'Iron Man' is coming up not one but two weight classes, and is facing Alvarez riding a dominant two-fight winning streak.

Names such as Bernard Hopkins have picked Charlo to win on Saturday night, however. If that is the case, one has to figure that it'll bode well for the rest of the fighters on the undercard. This Saturday, there are a lot of heavy favorites and lowly underdogs.

The main card opener sees Elijah Garcia as a -400 betting favorite. Meanwhile, Armando Resendiz is a +290 underdog for the middleweight bout. Next up is the clash of former champions, Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios.

While both men are accomplished, '54 Milagros' is the clear favorite here. According to MGM, Ugas is the -500 favorite, while Barrios is a substantial +225 underdog.

Lastly, there's the return of Jesus Ramos against Erickson Lubin. There are no surprises here, as the undefeated prospect is a heavy -500 favorite. Lubin, meanwhile, returns as a +350 underdog.