Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo PPV price: How much will it cost to watch the fight? TV and streaming details

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo PPV price will differ depending on where fans are located.

This Saturday night, the two undisputed champions will clash in Las Vegas. The two's fight will be a historic one, as it'll be the first time in boxing history that two unified champions will face off. Furthermore, both men enter that fight riding a wave of momentum.

For his part, Alvarez enters the fight riding a two-fight winning streak, last defeating John Ryder in May. For his part, 'Iron Man' has been out of the ring for well over a year. However, he does enter the contest riding a five-fight undefeated streak.

For fans in, or around Las Vegas, tickets are still available. However, for fans that can't make it, they can expect to watch the fight through a streaming service. For fans in America, the bout will air on Showtime pay-per-view and will cost $84.99.

For fans in the U.K. and Ireland, they can expect to watch the card on DAZN. However, as it was announced earlier this week, the event won't be pay-per-view on the service. As long as fans have a monthly or yearly subscription to DAZN, they'll be able to see the bout.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo PPV cost: What time does the event start?

Fans can expect to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo late on Saturday night.

The two will headline a high-profile card featuring former champions such as Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios on the prelims. However, most fans will likely tune in to watch the main event. With that being the case, they'll need to know the time the card starts.

For fans over in England, they can expect the card to start around 2 AM BST on Sunday morning. For those in America, that would be around 9 PM ET. However, that's when the main card is expected to get underway.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo ringwalks aren't expected until 4 AM BST. Meanwhile, those in America can expect the main event to get going around 11 PM ET. However, it's worth noting that the headliner can get slightly pushed forward depending on the timing of undercard bouts.

In terms of that undercard, there are only three fights below Alvarez vs. Charlo. In the co-main event, Jesus Ramos will return to face longtime contender Erickson Lubin. Furthermore, a battle between middleweights Elijah Garcia and Armando Resendiz. will open the card.