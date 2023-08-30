What is Canelo Alvarez's cocktail brand? Mexican boxer reveals massive business expansion

Canelo Alvarez's cocktail brand VMC is headed to America.

The Mexican superstar is currently slated to return to the ring next month against Jermell Charlo. 'Iron Man' is currently the undisputed light-middleweight champion, last defeating Brian Castano over a year ago. For his return, he'll move up two weight classes to face Alvarez.

Ahead of his September return, the Mexican boxer has scored a win in the business world. While not highly discussed, Alvarez has his own cocktail brand called VMC. The name is supposed to stand for 'Viva Mexico Cabrones', a phrase used by him often.

The company was just launched last year but is now already being expanded. Earlier this week, VMC and Canelo Alvarez revealed their plans to expand into select markets with large Mexican-American populations starting next month.

In case it's not clear, the brand will serve a large promotional role for his return. The VMC logo was already seen at Alvarez's press conference with Jermell Charlo earlier this month. One can also expect the logo to be seen at weigh-ins, and on the canvas on fight night.

Nonetheless, this announcement is yet another big win for the Mexican boxer. As one of the highest-earning athletes on the planet, this will only help Alvarez even further.

Canelo Alvarez reveals why he started cocktail company

Canelo Alvarez is going to need something to do after he retires.

The Mexican superstar is approaching the latter half of his career. While still one of the best pound-for-pound boxers alive, Alvarez has admitted that his time in the sport is ticking.

Prior to his return opposite Jermell Charlo, the super-middleweight champion has admitted that he could see himself retiring as young as 36. With that being the case, Alvarez will need something to do for the rest of his life. So, he started VMC.

Canelo Alvarez discussed his business success with VMC in a recent interview with BoxingScene. There, the champion explained that he couldn't be a fighter forever. If he wants to keep his current lifestyle, he will need to expand into the business world.

In the interview, he said:

"We need to have something outside of boxing, because there will be a time when you retire and you need to have other business to do and spend your mornings... That's why I put everything together for VMC. My product is from Jalisco, Mexico, and this drink makes me feel proud about it. VMC is one of the things I enjoy more in my life, so I want to share it with all of the people.”