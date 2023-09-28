How much do Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo tickets cost? Price for watching the fight live in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo tickets are still available but are going fast. The two champions will go head-to-head on Saturday night in Las Vegas with the bout being the first time in boxing history that two male undisputed titleholders face off.

As of now, the fight is expected to air on Showtime pay-per-view over in the United States. For those in the U.K. and Ireland, they will be able to catch the fight on DAZN. However, not keeping theme with Alvarez's previous bouts, it won't require an additional charge and DAZN subscribers will be able to watch the fight regardless.

However, if fans want to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, tickets are still available. The event is set to go down at the T-Mobile Arena, with doors opening at 2 PM local time. However, in order to see the fight in Las Vegas, fans are going to have to pay up.

Considering it's fight week, there aren't many tickets available. The tickets start at $305, which will be the highest-up seats in the venue, while there are still some ringside seats available, going for up to $4,100 a seat.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo tickets: Stephen Espinoza reveals massive gate

During fight week, the Showtime executive has again been going back and forth with Dana White. Earlier this week, rumors sprouted up that the streaming service could begin to end its boxing coverage shortly and be fully out by 2024. As a result, White quickly mocked Espinoza, as well as Showtime in general.

At yesterday's press conference for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, he was asked about the remark. There, Stephen Espinoza revealed that the gate for this fight will go down as over $20 million dollars.

Based on those comments, it's safe to say that Showtime isn't having any trouble selling tickets for tomorrow night's historical clash.

Speaking at the press conference, Espinoza stated:

“No disrespect to anyone but there are levels to this. What we’re doing here is the highest level of the sport... This is special. This is different. The event on Saturday night will generate a gate of over $20 million. That’s a rare feat in combat sports. It’s rare in concerts or events of any kind but this will be the third time in the last six months that we’ve done a gate of $20 million."

See his comments below (37:00)