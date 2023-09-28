Dana White digs up Conor McGregor's brutal roast of Stephen Espinoza in fresh dig at Showtime Sports president

UFC CEO Dana White resorted to Conor McGregor's brutal roast of Stephen Espinoza in his ongoing beef with the Showtime Sports president.

At the Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo press conference, Espinoza took a shot at the UFC's commercial numbers and boasted about outdoing them:

“Not all combat sports is the same. No disrespect to anyone, but there are levels to this. This event will generate a gate (money from ticket sales) of over $20million. Our third $20million+ gate in the last six months. To put that in perspective - the UFC has never done a $20million gate in its entire history. We’ve done it three times since April.”

Dana White issued a scathing response on his Instagram Stories and called out Espinoza for taking undue credit for the success of boxing superstars Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia, and Terence Crawford. He also repeatedly called Espinoza a 'weasel', the very term that Conor McGregor directed at the Showtime Sports president back in 2017.

White also dug up a clip of McGregor roasting Espinoza at a media event during the promotions of his boxing crossover against Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor brutalized Espinoza:

“What’s up Espinoza? You little f*****g weasel. If there’s ever a man that looks like a weasel, that’s f*****g it! What are you gonna? You’re gonna stand up and do something? You sit down and shut your f*****g mouth.”

Joe Rogan comments on Conor McGregor's lengthy layoff

Conor McGregor has not fought since 2021 after back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier.

'The Notorious' suffered a leg injury in his trilogy fight against Poirier and has been on the sidelines ever since. In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast host discussed the injury that has delayed his return:

"If it wasn’t for his leg snap, he’s still in the prime of his career, but that leg snap’s a real problem. If he does (come back), he would be the first, if anybody can do it, maybe it’s him. He snapped his leg in the prime of his career. Anderson was a little older, I believe he was 36, 37, when he snapped his leg. Chris Weidman was a little bit older, it’s a hard one to come back from."

Conor McGregor is expected to return against Michael Chandler early next year, after the two's scheduled TUF finale bout did not materialize this year.

Check out Rogan's full comments below: