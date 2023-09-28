When is Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo? UK, US, and Canada timings

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo time can be found below.

This Saturday night in Las Vegas, the Mexican superstar will return to the ring. Fresh off a May unanimous decision win over John Ryder, Alvarez will face light-middleweight champion Charlo. For his part, 'Iron Man' is coming off a win over Brian Castano well over a year ago.

However, he will be moving up two weight classes for his fight this weekend. In fact, the Showtime pay-per-view main event will be the first time in boxing history that two male undisputed champions clash. Furthermore, a potential fight with fellow unified titleholder Terence Crawford is currently hanging in the balance.

Nonetheless, fans will get to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo this Saturday night. If fans can't get out to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch the bout, they'll be able to watch on DAZN or Showtime from their homes.

As far as fans in the U.K. go, they can expect the action to get going at 2 AM BST. For fans over in America, that would be 9 PM ET, which would be the same time in Canada. However, fans shouldn't expect the main event to go down until later in the night.

For fans over in the U.K., expect Alvarez vs. Charlo to happen around 4 AM BST. That would be 11 PM ET over in the States and Canada, but it's worth noting that undercard bouts could push that timing up slightly.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo time: Who else is fighting on the card?

It may be Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo time, but there are still a few great undercard fights.

Obviously, most fans will buy the Showtime pay-per-view for the main event. However, beyond the headliner featuring Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, there are other good fights.

In the co-main event, the undefeated Jesus Ramos will return to face Erickson Lubin. 'Mono' has defeated names such as Brian Mendoza in the past, and is coming off a victory over Joseph Spencer in March. Meanwhile, 'The Hammer' defeated Luis Arias by knockout in June.

Next up on the main card is a battle of former champions Yordenis Ugas and Mario Barrios. For his part, '54 Milagros' is coming off a knockout loss to Errol Spence Jr. last summer. Meanwhile, Barrios is coming off a win over Jovanie Santiago in February.

Lastly, rising middleweight prospects Elijah Garcia and Armando Resendiz will open the main card. That fight, as well as the rest of the event, sound electric.