WATCH: Oscar De La Hoya breaks down Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo on private plane

Oscar De La Hoya has weighed in on Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo.

The Mexican boxer will meet 'Iron Man' in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view. The bout will hold historic importance, with both men being undisputed champions in their respective weight classes. However, it's Charlo who is the one moving up in weight here.

Furthermore, the light-middleweight champion will be heading up not one but two weight classes for the bout. With that in mind, as well as Alvarez's dominance, Charlo will likely head into the contest a big underdog. However, 'Golden Boy' is riding with him to get the job done.

Meanwhile, Oscar De La Hoya previewed Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo in a video he posted to Instagram. There, the former champion stated that the Mexican boxer would easily win if his opponent couldn't get his respect with the jab.

However, if Charlo controls the way the bout goes, De La Hoya believes he will win. Previewing the fight, the promoter stated:

"If Charlo keeps his jab, double, double, triple, up, down, does close combinations and moves and stays this distance, he could give Canelo a lot of trouble. Just like [Dmitry] Bivol, he was throwing punches and coming back out...Keep your distance, use your jab. It should be an easy win for Canelo, or a masterful performance by Charlo."

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Who is currently expected to win?

The betting odds for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo paint a clear picture.

The Mexican superstar heads into the matchup hot off a May win over John Ryder. That was his first victory in Mexico in over a decade, a homecoming of sorts for the super-middleweight champion.

That was also his first victory after getting hand surgery. Following his win over Gennadiy Golovkin last September, Alvarez famously got an operation. At the time, the boxer stated that he had put the surgery off for yours and that it led to his loss to Dmitry Bivol last year.

With that being the case, maybe Oscar De La Hoya might want to rethink his advice. Regardless, a quick glimpse at the betting odds shows that Jermell Charlo is a heavy underdog leading into Saturday. According to the line from MGM, 'Iron Man' is currently a +275 underdog.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez is a substantial -350 favorite to get the win. Although, names such as Bernard Hopkins have predicted an upset loss for this weekend's bout.