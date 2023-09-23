"Seven rounds or less" - Shawn Porter gives one-sided prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Shawn Porter doesn't believe Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo will be a long fight.

The two are currently slated to face off later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada. For Alvarez, the fight will be his first as a member of the Premier Boxing Champions promotion. Earlier this summer, he left Matchroom to sign a three-fight, $100 million dollar deal.

For the first bout on that deal, he will face 'Iron Man' later this month. For Charlo, the fight will be his first in over a year after he defeated Brian Castano last summer. For the title bout, he's a massive underdog, as he's moving up not one, but two weight classes.

Shawn Porter recently gave his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo on ThePorterWay podcast. There, the former welterweight champion stated that he was leaning towards the Mexican boxer to win later this month.

Furthermore, 'Showtime' doesn't exactly believe that the bout will be very competitive either. On his podcast, Porter stated that Alvarez has three fights on his deal, and it isn't ending here. He stated:

“This is a three-fight deal, and it ain’t supposed to end on the first one. This is the business of boxing, and I’m betting on the business... The only way Charlo wins this fight is by knockout... This fight goes seven rounds or less.”

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Bernard Hopkins weighs in

Not every boxing legend is aligned on Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo.

As of now, the super-middleweight champion is widely expected to win later this month. However, 'Iron Man' has hit back at the critics and doubters, stating that this isn't the first time that he's been in this position.

However, it's safe to say that Bernard Hopkins is riding with Charlo. During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, 'B-Hop' discussed the upcoming fight. There, the boxing legend stated that he believed Canelo Alvarez was actually past his prime.

Partially due to that fact, Hopkins believes that Jermell Charlo is likely to win later this month. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, the retired boxer stated:

"[Charlo] has a legitimate chance. He has an 85% plus chance of beating Canelo. Why? Because, to my understanding, he’s not going in there to prove something, which would fall into Canelo’s hands. But he’s going to go in there and let him know, establish in the first round. That he belongs, he’s tough and he’s going to show him that his time came and gone. Canelo has to be shown that he has slowed up. He ain’t gonna surrender and think, “I’ve slowed up so I’ll act like it. He has to be shown, and that has to be early.”