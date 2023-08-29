What happened to Canelo Alvarez's hand? Boxer blames injury for lackluster performances

Canelo Alvarez's injury was an injured hand and wrist that he's been fighting with for years.

The Mexican superstar has been out of the ring since a May win over John Ryder. While the super-middleweight champion dominated that fight with 'The Gorilla,' it wasn't a fun build to the bout. Alvarez spent a lot of that time rehabbing his hand and wrist.

See, he had gotten surgery for the injury following a win over Gennadiy Golovkin last September. At the time, the Mexican boxer stated that he had been fighting with the injury for years. Due to a need to stay active, he continued fighting with an injured left wrist.

However, Canelo Alvarez is now fully healed and excited to showcase his full potential. In a recent interview with The PBC Podcast discussing his injury, he revealed:

“I wasn’t able to train 100 percent because of my hand. I was still in rehab for the fight with John Ryder. The fight with Golovkin I was still having issues with my wrist. That’s why [I didn’t perform well]. When you get into the fight, you don’t have confidence to go [all out], to go 100 percent, to throw punches [all out]. But now I feel 100 percent. I can throw my hand, I can work with [trainer] Eddy [Reynoso] on the pads, I can throw my hand hard. That makes me feel confident in the fight."

Canelo Alvarez Injury: When is his next fight?

Canelo Alvarez is set to return on September 30th opposite Jermell Charlo.

During that stretch of fighting with an injured wrist, the superstar famously suffered an upset loss to Dmitry Bivol. Last May, in a trip up to light-heavyweight, Alvarez suffered a unanimous decision loss, his first in nearly a decade.

Following the defeat, he repeatedly called for a rematch. However, as the Russian had no interest, he instead targeted a bout with Jermell Charlo. 'Iron Man' is currently the unified champion down at 154 pounds, defeating Brian Castano last year.

The bout will be the first time in boxing history that two undisputed champions fight. In the interview with The PBC Podcast, Alvarez made it clear he was fully prepared and healthy:

“I can tell you right now a lot of things. I’m going to do this, I’m going to be different, I’m going to make this and that. But in the fight you will see the difference. I always prove [myself] in the fight... I’m going to bring my best on Sept. 30.”