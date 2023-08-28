Who has Canelo Alvarez lost to? Rare defeats of the Mexican's boxing career

Canelo Alvarez has only lost to Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol in his entire career.

The Mexican superstar is currently slated to return to the ring in September opposite Jermell Charlo. That fight will be yet another massive one for Alvarez. Their Showtime headliner will be the first time in boxing history that two undisputed champions face off.

Furthermore, with a potential bout with Terence Crawford waiting in the wings, it seems that his legend will keep growing bigger. Having held championships in five four different weight classes and notching wins over names such as Gennadiy Golovkin, Alvarez's place in history is secure.

That being said, Canelo Alvarez isn't undefeated. While there's a lot of good to say about the Mexican boxer, he isn't perfect. In September 2013, the Mexican star put his undefeated record on the line against Floyd Mayweather. 'Money' also entered the bout perfect at 44-0.

Expand Tweet

Sadly for the future legend, Alvarez was dominated that night a decade ago. Mayweather used his defensive boxing skills and veteran experience to easily outbox him. Alvarez suffered a majority decision defeat that night but wouldn't for another nine years.

Last May, Canelo Alvarez suffered only the second loss of his career. Heading up to light-heavyweight, he faced Dmitry Bivol. Despite being a massive favorite, the Russian scored an upset win by unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

Did Canelo Alvarez avenge any of his losses?

As of now, Canelo Alvarez has failed to score a rematch with Floyd Mayweather or Dmitry Bivol.

Following his loss to 'Money,' the Mexican star continued to rise up the ranks. Sadly, any sort of potential rematch was always off the table for a variety of reasons. For one, Alvarez was much heavier than Mayweather, as they had to meet a 152-pound catchweight.

The weight cut was famously tough for him, and he hasn't been that light since. Furthermore, given Mayweather's retirement after just a few more bouts in 2017, a rematch was never going to be easy to make. That being said, maybe it can happen after Alvarez retires in an exhibition.

That being said, a rematch with Dmitry Bivol is still on the table. Following his defeat last May, Canelo Alvarez revealed plans to activate their rematch clause. However, he instead went in a different direction, facing Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy bout that September.

Since then, the super-middleweight champion has been vocal about a rematch. However, Bivol has been uninterested, given the decisiveness of their first bout.