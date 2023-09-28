"This a battle of compliments?" - Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo one-upping praises at each other instead of trash talk has fans in splits

Canelo Alvarez is set to welcome Jermell Charlo to the super-middleweight division as the Mexican looks to defend his undisputed crown for a third time. The pair will go head-to-head this weekend in a much anticipated clash, with the final press conference ahead of fight night being held yesterday.

However, both men appeared to hold each other's skills in high regard, as they exchanged some unusually polite trash-talk during the media scrum. Jermell Charlo warned Canelo Alvarez not to underestimate him, which initiated the back-and-forth between the pair.

Alvarez then said:

"You haven't experience this level of fight, you will see and you will learn."

Jermell Charlo responded with:

"You've fought some of the best in the world. That's cool, we know. Everybody in the world no you've fought the best fighters in the world."

Alvarez then praised Charlo:

"You have a lot of skills. I don't mind that..."

Charlo then returned the favor by saying:

"You do too, you got some skills!"

Fans found the interaction between the fighters hilarious, with one fan saying this:

"This a battle of compliments?"

See more fan reactions below:

"Weird they’re so respectful, Sean Strickland and the ufc has poisoned my mind lmao"

"Canelo ain’t joking"

"They just keep respecting each other anytime they come face to face"

"Well they don't sound like the WWF back in the day lol"

"The nicest trash talk ever lol Canelo likeky eats Charlo’s best left punch well. And slowly chops the body down. Nelo in 12"

"WTF charlo mad for"

Canelo Alvarez reflects on final press conference with Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo are set to go to war over 12 rounds to decide the undisputed super-middleweight champion this weekend.

The pair engaged in a rather unusual verbal battle at the final press conference ahead of fight night, with both men complimenting each other's skillsets. However, woven within the pleasantries was the promise to do damage as both men are known for their power punching abilities.

Canelo Alvarez sat down with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell following the press conference, where he reflected on how it unfolded. He appeared eager to show Charlo who the superior boxer was, and said:

"He's calling me out a lot of times, and he's talking s**t about me before. And here he is like all calm and this and that. This kind of fight motivates myself, because maybe I have nothing to prove to the people, but I have something to prove to him..."

