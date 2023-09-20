“The only great fighter he beat was GGG” - Terence Crawford’s coach slams Canelo Alvarez’s resume

Terence Crawford and his camp appear set on trying to get a chance to face off against Canelo Alvarez in the squared circle.

Both men are currently undisputed champions, with Crawford reigning supreme over the welterweight division while Alvarez holds all the four major belts at super-middleweight.

Terence Crawford is coming off the best performance of his career on July 29 against fellow pound-for-pound great Errol Spence Jr.

'Bud' faced off against 'The Truth' to determine the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era. Crawford dominated the fight from the outset, knocking Spence Jr. down three separate occasions on his way to a ninth-round TKO.

Terence Crawford has campaigned for a superfight with Canelo Alvarez since his victory over Spence Jr. Now one of his coaches, Bernie Davis, has taken aim at the Mexican for what he believes is an inflated resume.

During a recent interview with Tha Boxing Voice on YouTube, Davis said:

"I was thinking about Canelo himself, which I give him a lot of praise and everything. But I was thinking, the only great fighter that he beat was GGG [Gennadiy Golovkin]. But I give him a lot of credit for the Austin Trout win. Cotto was past it." [0:44-1:02]

He added:

"If you look at Bud's resume, it's dotted with good quality guys, you know that, it's dotted with quality." [2:05-2:14]

Terence Crawford–Errol Spence Jr. rematch talks come to a halt as weight issues arise

Terence Crawford put on a masterclass against Errol Spence Jr. and proved himself to be the superior of the two fighters. However, some felt that the weight cut had affected 'The Truth' drastically.

Errol Spence Jr. activated the rematch clause following his loss to 'Bud' and signaled his desire to have the rematch at super-welterweight (154 pounds) instead of at welterweight (147 pounds).

But Terence Crawford's training partner, Steven Nelson, has now stated that while Spence Jr. can request the rematch, 'Bud' will be able to decide what weight they fight at.

TalkSport boxing editor Michael Benson took to X (formerly Twitter) to elaborate on Nelson's statement, and wrote this:

"Crawford’s training partner Steven Nelson has suggested that Crawford is insisting the Errol Spence rematch happens at welterweight (147lbs) or not at all - contract allows first fight loser to activate rematch clause, but winner gets to decide second fight weight..."

