“168 not too far out of reach” - Terence Crawford reveals walk-around weight as he leans towards Canelo Alvarez super-fight

Terence Crawford has once again let the world know that his eyes are firmly set on a super-fight with Canelo Alvarez, as 'Bud' shared his walk-around weight online.

Alvarez is currently the undisputed super-middleweight (168 pounds) world champion. Whereas 'Bud' is the undisputed welterweight (147 pounds) world champion.

But given Terence Crawford's apparent walk-around weight, it appears that a potential clash at super-middleweight would be more than doable.

'Bud' took to X (formerly Twitter) yesterday and posted this:

"180 ooowwweee 168 not to far outta reach."

Crawford then posted this:

"I’m moving up to heavy weight! I’m lifting weights now, y’all really gone be mad"

Terence Crawford's status as an undisputed champion came following his show-stopping performance against Errol Spence Jr., which took place on July 29.

The pair were both considered Top 5 pound-for-pound boxers heading into the fight, but Crawford separated himself from 'The Truth', and every other welterweight on earth, with a ninth-round TKO.

'Bud' dominated the fight from start to finish, and knocked Spence Jr. down three times on his way to victory.

Terence Crawford became the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era, as well as the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two divisions.

It seems that 'Bud' has history on his mind, as a win over Canelo Alvarez would make him the first ever boxer to become a three-weight division undisputed champion.

Terence Crawford's coach dismisses Canelo Alvarez's resume amid potential fight

Terence Crawford is willing to move up three weight divisions to take on Canelo Alvarez in a super-middleweight showdown that would be an all-time boxing classic.

'Bud' is coming off the best performance of his career against Errol Spence Jr., and appears to be seeking greater challengers than the welterweight division can provide him.

Alvarez already has an upcoming fight against Jermell Charlo, but Crawford seems eager to face the Mexican after that.

Canelo Alvarez, however, appears less eager than 'Bud' about a potential super-fight. He was full of praise of Terence Crawford's ability, but Alvarez believes the severe weight difference will discredit a potential win over the welterweight king.

Crawford's coach, Bernie Davis, has now taken aim at the Mexican for what Davis believes is an overrated resume. He recently appeared on ThaBoxingVoice, where he said this:

"I was thinking about Canelo himself, which I give him a lot of praise and everything. But I was thinking, the only great fighter that he beat was GGG [Gennadiy Golovkin]. But I give him a lot of credit for the Austin Trout win. Cotto was past it..." [0:44-1:02]

"If you look at Bud's resume, it's dotted with good quality guys, you know that, it's dotted with quality." [2:05-2:14]

