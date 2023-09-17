Trouble brewing between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. as negotiations for rematch have halted amid weight dispute

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are expected to face off in a rematch of their epic first encounter which took place on July 29.

Crawford dominated 'The Truth' for the majority of the fight, dropping him on three separate occasions on his way to a ninth-round TKO win.

The fight was billed as the biggest clash in boxing in recent years, as two boxers ranked inside the pound-for-pound top-five list would go to war in the squared circle.

Terence Crawford's victory also saw him become the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era.

The rematch clause was activated by Errol Spence Jr. following the fight, but negotiations appear to have come to a halt over issues regarding the weight. The first fight took place at 147 pounds, and some felt that the weight cut had affected 'The Truth' on fight night.

Talks of the rematch being made at 154 pounds began circulating last month, but more recently information has come to light that indicates that Terence Crawford wants the rematch to take place at 147 pounds.

A training partner of 'Bud', Steven Nelson, took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain the situation surrounding the fight weight.

Boxing editor for talkSPORT, Michael Benson, then further explained that Crawford was in the position to decide the weight at which the fight will take place:

"Crawford’s training partner Steven Nelson has suggested that Crawford is insisting the Errol Spence rematch happens at welterweight [147lbs] or not at all - contract allows first fight loser to activate rematch clause, but winner gets to decide second fight weight..."

Terence Crawford still has his sights set on Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford's victory over Errol Spence Jr. shocked the boxing world, not because fans did not expect him to win, but because of the manner in which he dominated his opponent.

Since Crawford's victory in July, he has mentioned Canelo Alvarez's name several times while discussing potential future opponents.

Both men are two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world right now, and a clash between them could go down as an all-time classic. However, there are currently three weight divisions between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez, and the Mexican has expressed no interest in the matchup.

That said, Crawford has continued to campaign for a fight against Alvarez and recently took to X to post this:

"Canelo vs Crawford is the biggest fight in boxing. There’s no fighter out there that’s a bigger fight then us."

