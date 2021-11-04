"Could he be overconfident?" - Teddy Atlas is concerned Canelo Alvarez could lose on Saturday

Teddy Atlas recently gave his thoughts on the upcoming title unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant. Atlas claimed that Canelo might be overconfident heading into the fight, which could play a deciding factor.

In a recent episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the veteran trainer talked about how Alvarez might be looking past 'Sweethands'. He said:

"Is there a possibility that what happened at the press conference, that could play the opposite way? Where Canelo could be overconfident now, thinking that this guy's nothing, that 'I just, you know, spanked him, I just spanked him and, and sent him home crying', you know?"

Teddy Atlas talked about how there is a possibility of Canelo Alvarez being overconfident. He further added that the current P4P king might be taking his next opponent lightly.

"I'm just saying that he might be thinking how this fight is over and just let up enough or take for granted enough where he doesn't need his jab, he could just walk in there and end the night."

Canelo was certainly in control of things and delivered a fast combo on Plant during their press conference. Teddy Atlas believes Alvarez could have a laid-back attitude towards the fight because of it, which could ultimately cost him the unification bout.

Watch the full episode of THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas below:

Can Canelo Alvarez get the job done Saturday night?

Canelo Alvarez looks well on his way to becoming the unified super middleweight champion. While it is certainly not the biggest test Alvarez has faced in his boxing career so far, it is arguably one that will matter the most.

This is undeniably the biggest fight of Caleb Plant's career and an opportunity to etch his name as one of the best. Canelo Alvarez is the heavy favorite heading into the fight, but Plant has maintained that he has been the underdog multiple times before in his career.

Although at one point it looked like Caleb Plant had gotten under the skin of Canelo, nothing is new for the P4P king. Given his dominance over the last few years, the Mexican will look to make quick work of Plant and walk away as the unified champion. However, the American seems intent on pulling off one of the greatest upsets in recent boxing history.

Edited by Avinash Tewari