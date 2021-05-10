Canelo Alvarez next fight: Who will the Mexican sensation fight if the Caleb Plant bout falls apart?

Canelo Alvarez won the WBO super middleweight title by defeating Billy Joe Saunders on May 8, 2021. The Mexican boxer battered Saunders' orbital bone that forced him to quit on his stool.

Alvarez now holds three of the four major championship belts in the super middleweight division. He is looking forward to winning the fourth title, which is currently held by Caleb Plant.

Following his win over Saunders, Alvarez expressed his desire to fight Plant and become the first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion.

"I'm coming, my friend!"



However, there are plenty of reasons why the aforementioned bout may never come to fruition anytime soon. Despite being a free agent, Alvarez's last three fights have aired on DAZN, thanks to his relationship with promoter Eddie Hearn.

Meanwhile, Plant is signed to Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), which will be a major challenge to effective negotiations between both parties. Assuming Alvarez's fight against Plant doesn't transpire, who will the Mexican boxer fight next?

2 possible next opponents for Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez is certain about stepping into the ring once again in September of this year. It will not be a long shot to cite Demetrius Andrade as his next opponent, especially after what happened at Alvarez's press conference yesterday.

Andrade interrupted the media scrum, which brought a strong reaction out of the Mexican. He furiously cursed at Andrade and accused him of fighting unformidable opponents. Andrade, however, will have to move up to 168 pounds to challenge Alvarez.

Andrade's last fight was against Britain's Liam Williams in April this year, where he retained his WBO middleweight title.

Apart from Andrade, Canelo Alvarez might also fancy a trilogy clash opposite Gennady Golovkin. Although the chances of this fight do not look promising, Alvarez has repeatedly stated he wouldn't mind going up against 'GGG' if he moves up to the 168lbs division.

Alvarez and Golovkin shared the boxing ring for the first time in September 2017, but the fight culminated in a draw. A year later, both men battled it out in a highly controversial rematch that saw Alvarez defeat the Kazakhstani boxer. Since then, fans have been clamoring for a potential trilogy fight between the two.

Another possible name that could feature in the mix is former WBC super middleweight champion, David Benavidez. However, the 24-year-old Benavidez is currently scheduled to challenge Venezuela's José Uzcátegui this August.