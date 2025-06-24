  • home icon
Canelo Alvarez questioning Terence Crawford's resume ahead of their fight sends fans reeling: "Canelo came with the daggers"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jun 24, 2025 04:31 GMT
Canelo Alvarez (left) questioning Terence Crawford
Fans react to Canelo Alvarez (left) questioning Terence Crawford's (right) resume. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Canelo Alvarez’s personality has been shining ever since he improved his English. Fans are getting a full dose of it in the lead-up to his clash with Terence Crawford.

In interviews and podcasts, Alvarez showed his sharp edge, and it didn’t take long for him to zero in on Crawford’s spotless record. For all of Crawford’s 41 wins, Alvarez challenged Crawford to name one truly elite fighter on that list during a recent The G.O.A.T's podcast episode with basketball star Shaquille O'Neal, baseball star Tom Brady, and UFC CEO Dana White.

Crawford fired back with names like Viktor Postol, but Alvarez brushed them off. He said:

also-read-trending Trending
“Don’t get me wrong. He’s a good fighter, a great fighter. I always say before I see him calling me out and want to fight, and everything, I say before he’s a great fighter. But if you look at his career, mention one elite fighter. Just mention me one elite fighter... And don’t get me wrong, you’re a great fighter but you’re going to find out. I hope your uncle Turki Alalshikh pay you enough money because it’s going to be the last, that’s for sure.”
Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below (9:15):

youtube-cover
Several fans took to X to react to Alvarez's comments, writing:

"Canelo came with the daggers. When he promotes a fight like this, people want to watch. Crawford needs to dig and have something in the next encounter. Mental warfare is incredible to watch."
"The last person I remember talking sh*t to Crawford, like this was Errol Spence. Let’s go Crawford."
"He ain’t wrong but same time he need to chill on that overlooking sh*t too. Anyone has a puncher's chance at the end of the day."
"Canelo is in his head. This moment's too big for Crawford. Canelo is right. Crawford has fought nobody besides Spence."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Canelo Alvarez questioning Terence Crawford's resume. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Terence Crawford vows to win against Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford isn’t chasing a specific ending in his upcoming clash against Canelo Alvarez. When asked how he wants the Canelo fight to end the fight in the aforementioned episode of The G.O.A.T.S Podcast, Crawford didn’t promise a knockout or call for a stoppage. He simply stated that his hand would be raised and history would be made.

Despite being the smaller man, Crawford dismissed any talk of size mattering in this matchup. He said:

"I won’t say like to [how the fight ends], it will end with my hand rose making history. You know I might be the smaller fighter, you know, but Canelo can testify to this. He went up against bigger fighters and been victorious, you know. So all that smaller fighter and I’m the bigger fighter, that goes out the window when you got skills."
Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
