Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo weigh-in - How much do the boxers officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

Canelo Alvarez is slated to defend his undisputed super middleweight title Jermell Charlo. The highly anticipated four-belt vs. four-belt match is set on September 30th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ahead of their main event bout, both boxers participated in the official weigh-ins on Friday. Canelo was the first to step onto the scale, registering a weight of 167.4 pounds. Charlo followed, matching the same weight of 167.4 pounds, comfortably below the 168-pound limit required for their super middleweight title fight.

The ceremonial weigh-in will kick off at 5:30 PM ET and 2:30 PM PT at Toshiba Plaza, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo?

Canelo Alvarez is poised to defend his WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight titles as he steps into the squared circle against Jermell Charlo on Saturday night. It's a significant bout for Charlo, marking his transition from 154 pounds to 168 for the first time.

In addition to the high stakes in this clash, Alvarez is on the cusp of making history if he secures a victory; the 33-year-old Mexican can become the first boxer ever to secure the undisputed title on three separate occasions in his career.

The fight card is set to commence at 8 PM ET and 5 PM PT. The main event, Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, is expected to start at 8 PM local time, which translates to 11 PM ET.

For fans in the United States who want to catch the live action from the comfort of their homes, they need to purchase PPV access, available through DAZN or Showtime's streaming channel at a cost of $84.99.

In Latin America, the fight will be broadcast on ESPN (TV) and can also be streamed on Star+. As for fans in the United Kingdom, the action is expected to kick off at 2 AM BST, with the main event anticipated to start around 4 AM BST.