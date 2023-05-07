Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder salaries: Mexican superstar reportedly earns huge payday for May 6 boxing event 

Canelo Alvarez likely walked away from his latest boxing match with at least $30 million.

On May 6, Alvarez fought in Mexico for the first time in over a decade. The boxing superstar received support all week from his hometown supporters as he defended his undisputed status at super middleweight against John Ryder inside Estadio Akron in Guadalajara.

Along with a career milestone, the 32-year-old reportedly secured another massive payday. According to a report from TOTALSPORTAL, he received a $10 million guaranteed fight purse and 65% of the PPV sales. As a result, if the event sold 500k PPVS, he would walk away with at least $33 million.

Meanwhile, Ryder is also walking away with a financial win. The London native is expected to have earned a $1 million fight purse, with a 35% share in PPV sales. If the event reaches the 500k buy, he would cash out with at least $3.3 million.

Ryder earned every dollar on Saturday night. After his nose was broken in the second round, the 34-year-old pushed through and went the distance. With that said, Alvarez dominated throughout the fight and had his hand raised with a unanimous decision (118-109 x2 and 120-107).

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing



#CaneloRyder CANELO ALVAREZ GETS THE WIN OVER JOHN RYDER IN MEXICO! CANELO ALVAREZ GETS THE WIN OVER JOHN RYDER IN MEXICO! 🇲🇽#CaneloRyder https://t.co/2hmWcj2B8Z

John Ryder believes Canelo Alvarez has passed his prime

Canelo Alvarez emerged victorious in front of his hometown crowd, but there is an argument that his performance was less than expected. The 32-year-old recently had surgery on his left wrist, which raised concerns about his future.

During the post-fight press conference, John Ryder had this to say about his foe potentially being passed his prime:

“He was very good. I still think he’s probably past his best, but he still had enough in his tank tonight… He couldn’t get me out of there. His plan was to stop me, and he didn’t. I know I took a great shot in the fifth round, but I come back swinging and probably had some good rounds after that.”

The question is, what’s next for Canelo Alvarez? He has been vocal about wanting a rematch against Dmitry Bivol, who beat him in May 2022. Other options for his next opponents are David Benavidez, David Morrell, and Jermall Charlo.

Boxing News @BoxingNewsED



"I still think he's probably past his best, but he still had enough in his tank tonight."



#CaneloRyder @_John_Ryder_ on his defeat to @Canelo "I still think he's probably past his best, but he still had enough in his tank tonight." .@_John_Ryder_ on his defeat to @Canelo: "I still think he's probably past his best, but he still had enough in his tank tonight."#CaneloRyder https://t.co/oweG6BboXW

