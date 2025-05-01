Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull takes place this weekend, with both men competing for the undisputed super middleweight title. It is regarded as a tune-up fight for the Mexican star, whose real challenge awaits him in the form of the great Terence Crawford later this year.

While boxing is a sport of upsets, there's good reason for many to believe that Álvarez will have a guaranteed win come fight night. But what exactly separates him from Scull to the extent that fans are writing the Cuban off? Is the gap between the two that wide?

Only a stats comparison will suffice.

Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull stats

The Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull boxing match will be contested for the undisputed super middleweight title. Statistically, the two men couldn't be more different. Álvarez is 34, and a stocky 5 feet 7.5 inches tall, with a 70.5-inch reach. By comparison, Scull is 32 and 5 feet 11.5 inches tall, with 73-inch reach.

Ironically, the Mexican legend last weighed in just a shade heavier than Scull at 167.8 pounds compared to the unbeaten Cuban's recent weight of 167.5 pounds. Regarding their respective boxing careers, they're separated by light-years of distance. Álvarez is far more accomplished at 62-2-2.

Alvarez is a four-division world champion, a unified world champion in three of those divisions, and a former undisputed super middleweight titleholder aiming to become the first-ever two-time undisputed super middleweight champion. He currently holds the division's WBA, WBC, and WBO belts.

Furthermore, he has faced some of the greatest fighters of all time. Scull, while undefeated at 23-0, hasn't done nearly as much. He is the reigning IBF super middleweight champion, but it's his only major honor. In terms of punching power, Álvarez has 39 stoppages in 62 wins, with a 62.9% knockout percentage.

Scull isn't nearly as powerful, with just nine stoppages in 23 wins for a 39.13% knockout percentage.

Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull fight analysis and prediction

The Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull fight will be a chess match in the ring. Álvarez is a slick counterpuncher who uses sharp blocking, parrying, and feinting to force his opponents to overcommit before he lands a devastating combination. Scull is rangy and mobile, and Álvarez hasn't stopped anyone since 2021.

However, he'll still win via unanimous decision.

